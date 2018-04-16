Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

Comey name-drops

The Point obtained a copy of James Comey’s blockbuster memoir “A Higher Loyalty,” set to be released Tuesday. Juicy tidbits about Comey’s interactions with President Donald Trump are already widespread, but we scoured the index to see what Comey says about other prominent New Yorkers.

As U.S. attorney for the Southern District, Rudy Giuliani was Comey’s early boss, whose brash style Comey found “exciting.” He recounts hearing the old saw that “the most dangerous place in New York is between Rudy and a microphone.” He interacted personally with the star prosecutor when assigned to follow a state case alleging embezzlement by another New York figure, the Rev. Al Sharpton, “who dressed in shiny tracksuits and sported a Nobel-sized medallion around his neck.”

Comey writes that Giuliani encouraged his work on Sharpton and said, “I want the [expletive] medal.” But Sharpton was acquitted after state trial.

Comey says he never met Hillary Clinton, though he attempted to when he became U.S. attorney for the Southern District in 2002. He did meet Sen. Chuck Schumer, and after the 2016 election, he says Schumer approached him at a classified briefing for senators, saying tearily — apparently regarding the email investigation — “I know you. You were in an impossible position.”

Nonpolitical New York figures and moments pop up in the book as well, such as when Comey appears as President Barack Obama’s representative at the funeral of NYPD Officer Wenjian Liu, one of two cops assassinated in December 2014 after months of protests over shootings of black men.

And Comey is keen to remind readers that he’s no stranger to serious investigations and volatile participants, given his experience working Mafia cases in the city. He remembers meeting in a safe house with Sammy (the Bull) Gravano, who had testified in federal court against family boss John Gotti. Gravano was mad at Comey for making the star witness more palatable to the jury, downplaying Gravano’s grim body count.

“Jesus, Jimmy,” Comey remembers the mobster saying, “you’re makin’ me look like a [same expletive] schoolgirl.”

Mark Chiusano