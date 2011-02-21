Albany must keep pledges for reform

Sean Coffey, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for New York attorney general in 2010, recently joined the board of directors of Common Cause New York, a nonpartisan advocacy group.

The unfolding skirmish over the state budget is bound to be noisy and protracted. But that battle must not be exploited by our elected officials as an excuse to duck an important commitment so many of them made when seeking office last year: to support fundamental reform of how Albany does business.

Unfortunately, there are troubling signs that many are ready to turn their backs on promises made just a few months ago.

I ran for public office last year advocating a reform agenda. It was the principal reason I decided to leave private life to run for attorney general. But a funny thing happened as the campaign season of 2010 unfolded - the reform bandwagon got crowded. Undoubtedly spurred by the public's increasing revulsion over Albany's dysfunction, more and more candidates - incumbents and challengers - began to wave the banner of reform.

Enter Ed Koch. Not content to let politicians merely mouth reform-sounding platitudes, the former New York mayor challenged all candidates for state office to sign a written pledge that, among other things, committed them to support nonpartisan redrawing of election district maps based on the new census, and to strengthen ethics laws which would (finally) require New York legislators to disclose their outside income and clients.

With typical understatement, Koch identified those who had signed the pledge as "Heroes of Reform" and those who hadn't, "Enemies of Reform."

Since I'd already announced a broad reform platform that included these and other measures, I signed the Koch pledge. So did hundreds of other candidates across New York. I lost my race, but many of those who signed on won theirs - including 57 of the 62 members of the current State Senate, and two-thirds of the current Assembly.

All indications are that another signer of the pledge, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, will keep faith with his commitment. The independent redistricting bill he unveiled last week is an excellent start, in large part because it prohibits considering the residency of the incumbent politician as a factor in how districts are redrawn. And it's anticipated that he will soon introduce a very tough ethics bill as well.

But Cuomo cannot get this done alone. Will the "heroes" of the 2010 campaign now sitting in the legislature stand by their word and pass these bills? Or will we see yet another in a long and dispiriting series of breaches of faith by those in government? The issue is very much in play, and the public must insist that those who committed to fix the machinery of state government do what they promised.

This is no trifling matter, particularly if you believe, as I do, that our budget mess is the offspring of a government long dominated by secrecy, special interests and self-interest. I prefer to be an optimist, but I want to join Gov. Cuomo, Mayor Koch and vital reform groups like Common Cause New York, the Brennan Center, Citizens Union, the League of Women Voters and the New York Public Interest Research Group in holding officials in Albany accountable.

And we're not alone. The most recent Quinnipiac University poll shows strong public support for the nonpartisan commission approach to redistricting, and an even stronger belief that such a commission would result in more competitive congressional elections.

As I heard from Brookhaven to Buffalo in the 2010 campaign, this time must be different. Candidates sought to quell the angry call for reform by signing on to a set of specific promises, in writing, to reform Albany. Now, those who ran on the pledge and won must not break their word. The public must help Cuomo and Koch bolster wavering legislators to stay true to their word.

Yes, the budget is a mess and it will take center stage over the next few weeks. But on reform, of all issues, the public must insist that our leaders keep faith in 2011 with the promises that helped elect them in 2010.