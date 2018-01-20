Updated January 20, 2018 10:03 AM

We must give credit where credit is due — except when it’s not due. President Donald Trump, who is marking his first anniversary as leader of the free world Saturday, has taken credit for a number of things on Twitter. Can you separate the real Trump tweets and accomplishments from the fake?

1) “I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his.”

a) True, Trump’s nuclear button is huge, much bigger than North Korea’s Kim Jung Un.

b) False, Trump’s button is tiny.

c) Trump doesn’t have a nuclear button at all.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

2) “Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news — it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”

a) Yes, there were zero deaths (since 2009, in fact), but Trump had nothing to do with it, with the FAA still run by an Obama appointee.

b) Trump’s insistence on stricter regulations has led not only to zero aviation deaths in America, but also worldwide.

c) Trump not only stopped air crashes, but also is ordering airlines to offer free presidential-level food service, catered by McDonald’s and KFC.

3) “Soon after I returned from Florida, the frigid weather in the Northeast slowly but surely warmed up. Coincidence? I think not!”

a) The weather has warmed, but Trump has nothing to do with it.

b) The weather has warmed, with Trump’s “Hot Air” initiative a major factor.

c) Trump never said this.

4) Trump’s tax bill “is going to cost me a fortune, believe me . . . This is not good for me.”

a) Believe me, this is very good for him and his rich cronies.

b) Trump is sacrificing his own wealth so that those less fortunate can benefit.

c) The loss in taxes will be made up for by cutting “waste,” such as your future Social Security and Medicare benefits.

5) “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

a) Yes, Trump is the sanest president we’ve had since January 2017.

b) No, Trump’s two greatest assets are humility and great hair.

c) Only the late, great Albert Einstein, is like, as big a, you know, genius!

Answers: 1 c; 2 a; 3 c; 4 a and c; 5 a.

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.