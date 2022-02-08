The Beijing Olympics' snow problem is more serious than you think

In the mountains outside Beijing, thin white ribbons of snow slither through otherwise brown terrain. The snow, however, is all artificial. The 2022 Olympics are the very first without any natural snow, and climate journalists, activists and winter athletes have taken notice.

The lack of snow, after a long year of natural disasters around the globe, on face value, suggests that climate change threatens the future of the Winter Olympics, winter sports and people more broadly. Of course, this is true. The Winter Games may cease in our lifetimes because Beijing is not unique in its cold climate challenges; recent research demonstrates how most former Winter Games host cities will struggle to host again if action isn't taken to stem rising temperatures.

But what this year's Games reveal is how intransigent key institutions are about facing up to the reality of climate change. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refused to acknowledge that its recent choices, including the selection of Beijing to host its winter events, are absurd. For nearly a century, in fact, leaders in cities chosen to host the Winter Games have found it difficult to provide sufficient snow for Alpine and Nordic events. Snow replacements, snow management and snowmaking innovations have provided solutions. But these efforts have also helped mask the climate crisis unfolding while simultaneously incentivizing the IOC to choose impractical host locations, exacerbating damage to the climate.

Throughout most of the world snowfall is unreliable. Even before the looming climate crisis, few places received enough snow annually to guarantee skiing that could happen throughout each winter season. From the very first official Winter Games in 1924, weather refused to cooperate. In original host town Chamonix, a French region famous as a snow-covered ski destination, browning Nordic courses had to be covered, and warm winter weather nearly prevented snow-based events from happening. The Olympics added Alpine skiing in 1936, putting additional pressure on hosts to guarantee snow.

Luckily, the burgeoning ski industry was working to overcome weather's fickle nature. The very first ski resorts were opening in the United States in the late 1930s, creating a profit motive for maintaining snow when the weather wouldn't cooperate. Sun Valley in Idaho, considered the first Alpine ski resort in North America, opened in January of the 1937-38 season. To lure visitors, resort owner Averell Harriman had guaranteed that guests would not have to pay for their rooms until they could ski. When it first opened for Christmas week, there was no snow, and it did not snow for 10 days. The frustration and boredom among visitors sparked arguments, and even fights broke out. It was clear that resort operators would have to take steps to improve snow conditions or risk not only losing customers but the failures of their businesses.

Over the next 25 years, ski resorts in North America worked to modify mountains to better preserve snow. When little or no snow came, they occasionally took drastic actions to alter mountain surfaces — stripping slopes of undergrowth, ripping out stumps and blasting away rocky portions of the mountainside to create smooth runs that people could ski with thinner snowpack. During especially dry years, some ski areas experimented with synthetic plastic materials in place of snow. In one especially newsworthy example, the owner and operator of Mohawk Mountain in Connecticut used a woodchipper to shred blocks of ice to cover his ski hill.

Like other ski operators, the Winter Games fought continuously against natural variations in weather to try to guarantee snow cover for the international competition.

No surprise then that snow was a looming problem leading up to the 1960 Squaw Valley Games. To guarantee sufficient snowfall for skiers, the Olympic committee hired the (in)famous "rain faker" Irving Krick to "cloud seed." Cloud seeding involved either shooting silver iodide, potassium iodide or dry ice into the air or dropping it from a plane. The cloud seed chemicals caused water in clouds to form nuclei that would bind to small droplets of water. In theory, this set off a chain reaction that caused precipitation — and thus snowfall. That year, it did indeed snow over Palisades Tahoe where the races were held, probably because the weather cooperated and not because of Krick's cloud seeding. Yet the state of California spent thousands on the dubious new technology.

The 1964 Innsbruck Games — yet another famed ski location — experienced an especially warm and dry winter with almost no snow. In a panicked attempt to rescue the Games, Austria used its military to transport snow and ice to the mountains and to spread it out to create a skiable surface. Soldiers hauled 700,000 cubic feet of ice blocks and another 1.4 million cubic feet of snow to the city to provide sufficient cover for racers. The Austrian army completed a monumental feat, but it was expensive, inefficient and produced mediocre conditions for athletes.

After this experience, Olympics host cities invested in increasingly straightforward solutions to unreliable snowfall. Technologies like grooming, snow farming and wind fences played (and still play) an essential role in maintaining and preserving snowpack on ski hills. But the most important technological development in the ski industry was snowmaking. Thanks to machines first invented in Connecticut in 1950, pressurized air could be blasted into water, breaking the steady stream into tinier particles of water that froze as they fell to the ground

In the eastern United States, the ski industry quickly embraced the new technology. Unlike cloud seeding, which of course depended upon clouds, snowmaking only needed cold air, relatively low humidity and water. Using a combination of freezing temperatures, pressurized air and pressurized water, snow machines made it possible to run ski areas in places like Tennessee, North Carolina and even Alabama.

As skiers learned, artificial snow felt different than real snow. It was heavier, wetter and tended to freeze into sheets of ice. However, these traits also make machine-made snow more durable than real snow. Where real snow melted, artificial snow stood up to thaws and rainfall. By the 1960s, betting on the reliability of machine-made snow, large resorts such as Hunter Mountain and Whiteface in New York, Killington in Vermont and Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire had invested in permanent snowmaking systems, and soon ski areas across North America embraced the technology.

By 1980, more than 80% of ski areas throughout North America were using snow machines. Whiteface Ski Area just outside Lake Placid in New York took the 1980 Olympics as an opportunity to supercharge its own snowmaking tools. The state of New York (which owns and operates the mountain) invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to transform a small snowmaking system into one of the largest in the world.

The Olympics haven't been the same since. From 1980 onward, every single Winter Olympics has used snowmaking equipment. And the IOC has become increasingly reliant on the technology both because of location choices and climate change.

At first glance, it may surprise us that so many recently chosen host cities for the Winter Games — including Sochi, Russia, and Beijing — are relatively snowless locations. Putting a competition that relies on snow in snowless places might seem absurd. However, as odd as it may appear, this is the logical evolution of a century of snow replacement. The IOC has refused to accept the natural variations within regional climates because it has other options. Olympics leaders have gone all-in on technological solutions to existing natural weather variations in climate, while catering to spectators and paid sponsors with a focus on other requirements for host cities, like volume of hotel rooms.

This should raise red flags about international organizations' refusal to adapt to a world that is warming and will continue to warm. An alternative would be to shift away from the spectacle model of the Olympics and, instead, to run the Winter Games as a smaller competition, in smaller locations at higher altitudes with better snow conditions.

Finding locations where snowmaking systems are already in place would prevent cities from investing in new machines that require extractive metals to build, and fossil fuels to transport. Furthermore, using existing tourist locations where Olympic athletes can lodge in hotels, condos and other types of existing housing would limit the need for new construction every few years. Such decisions might limit profits generated by the Games, but it would improve the experiences of athletes, create a more sustainable model for the event and set an example for winter enthusiasts across the globe. It could also represent an international acknowledgment that the way we live and interact with each other and with the environment will need change if we are to successfully address climate change. That could go a long way toward motivating global climate action.

Jesse Ritner is a Ph.D. candidate in environmental history at the University of Texas, Austin working on a dissertation titled, "Eulogy for a Dying Sport: Weather, Technology, and the Rise of the North American Ski Industry."