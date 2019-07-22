Purging the White House of Donald Trump's abscessed presidency and the pus now infecting the body politic is essential to the survival of U.S. democracy. The needed cure, obviously, is Trump's removal from office on Election Day 2020. If, however, Democrats are ever going to undo the damage done by Trump over the past two years, the Democratic hold on the House of Representatives must be reinforced and the Senate drained of Trump's Republican weak-kneed, yellow-bellied enablers.

Whether Democrats can bring about those outcomes is an open question.

Because when it comes to a faceoff with political opponents seemingly hellbent on beating themselves, Trump probably has never had it so good.

A case in point: Congress.

With Democrats fighting to keep control of the House, Politico reports that some so-called progressive Democrats, marching under the banner "Justice Democrats," have targeted two of their party's incumbents for primary challenges - seven-term Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas and 16-term Rep. Eliot Engel of New York.

Instead of boosting the chances of Democrats challenging the reelection of House Republicans, Justice Democrats are busy weighing contests against House Democrats Frank Pallone of New Jersey, Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Don Beyer of Virginia.

The report said that seven other sitting Democrats, including four representatives from New York, Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Reps. Diana DeGette of Colorado and David Scott of Georgia face the possibility of strong primary challenges.

Listen closely, and you may hear a gleeful Trump and the Republican National Committee on the sidelines whispering: "Sic 'em, Justice Democrats, sic 'em. Psst, by the way, want a little walking-around money?"

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trump must be laughing his head off as he watches the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates waste millions of dollars in pursuit of a job so far out of reach for most of them that whatever they're doing doesn't really matter.

Altogether, the massive Democratic primary field has collectively raised $277 million so far, according to new filings with the Federal Election Commission.

But, consider the total amount of money that has been spent by the candidates least likely to win:

Andrew Yang - $4.4 million; Marianne Williamson - $2.5 million; Jay Inslee - $4.1 million; John Hickenlooper - $2.3 million; Julián Castro - $3 million; John Delaney - $18.9 million; Seth Moulton - $1.2 million; Tim Ryan - $600,000; Beto O'Rourke - $7.8 million; Tulsi Gabbard - $3.1 million; Kirsten Gillibrand - $6.7 million; Michael Bennet - $1.3 million; and Bill de Blasio - $400,000.

Former Texas congressman O'Rourke, whose campaign is going nowhere fast, reportedly burned through $5.2 million in just the second quarter - spending at a faster clip than he raised.

What a pity. All of those bucks that could have been collected and devoted to the general election campaign of the eventual Democratic presidential nominee or which could have been directed to the campaigns of House and Senate Democrats in competitive contests, simply flushed down the drain on behalf of lost causes and swollen egos.

That fortune could have been put to good use today.

Lest we forget, Democrats can recapture control of the Senate if they win four seats. If they take the White House, Democrats will only need three seats because a Democratic vice president will be on hand to break a tie.

Instead of drawing beads on each other, Democratic workers, money and energy ought to be pouring into campaigns to unseat Susan Collins, R-Maine, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Cory Gardner, R-Colo. - three contests that Democrats have a chance of winning. Likewise, money being thrown away in vainglorious pursuit of the presidency ought to be used to shore up the candidacies of Senate Democratic incumbents Gary Peters of Michigan, and Doug Jones of Alabama; Trump won their states in 2016.

And Democrats shouldn't give an election-year pass to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., both of whom deserve, along with Trump, to be tarred, feathered and unceremoniously driven out of Washington on a rail.

They are morally bankrupt and total strangers to honor and decency.

As they take on the infected presidency, Democrats have to address the abscess building within their own party - and lance it. Their infighting only draws attention away from horror shows such as those Trump-inspired xenophobes in Greenville, North Carolina, who chanted "send her back," referring to their racist desire to deport Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a U.S. citizen and refugee, to Somalia, where she was born.

North Carolina campaign rally devotees and people like them across the United States are what the 2020 elections are all about. It's the cramped and putrid Trump view of a narrow-minded nation vs. the intensely patriotic view of a robust, multicultural, forward-looking United States of America.

Election Day: time to drain the abscess.