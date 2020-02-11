Democrats, don’t let me down.

There is one fewer Republican on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

As with many in my former party during the Donald Trump era, I did not arrive at this decision lightly.

However, as a fiscal conservative, as someone who believes in the integrity and necessity of our institutions, as a free trader and anti-authoritarian, as a believer in peace through strength, and the rule of law applied with compassion, I can no longer count myself a member of a party that has no interest in defending these core principles.

Our country is more divided than ever, but that aside, the chaos emanating from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue over the last three years has all of us in a constant state of heightened anxiety.

Cabinet resignations, staff subpoenas, exposés, and the echo chamber of cable news and social media have all served to create an atmosphere of hyper-partisanship.

We need and deserve bold new ideas and sound leadership.

In 2016, I saw Trump as a possibility for the former, but devoid of the latter. I used my vote to write in a candidate instead.

For three years, I’ve waited for Democrats to show me an inspiring alternative to the tired socialism of Sen. Bernie Sanders, the financial recklessness of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, or the yesteryear status quo of Vice President Joe Biden.

I was about ready to give up and resign myself to the political No Man’s Land when Michael Bloomberg announced he would run for president.

When I ran for City Council in 2013, I campaigned on preserving his unparalleled economic legacy, and now, I’m overjoyed to see someone in the 2020 race who champions the things I believe in.

Because of Bloomberg New York City is safer, healthier, and more prosperous than ever.

Calorie counts and less second hand smoke? Yes, please. Community-based rezoning and the 80/20 housing program? Big round of applause. Twelve years of balanced budgets, subway station timers, 311, and overall reduction in crime citywide? Universal standing-O.

Not to mention, Bloomberg took charge on matters like marriage equality and gun control at a time when other leaders in the party were still giving each issue thoughtful study.

Bloomberg's refusal to cede our national conversation to fringe elements from either side gives me hope, and has rekindled a fire in my belly that reason, nuance, and a maverick pragmatism are still the best recipe to perforate our too-often polarized political discourse.

We need a president who doesn’t pit people against each other, someone who doesn’t treat success with suspicion, who can serve as an example to the world of American exceptionalism, and inspire future generations to pick up the baton.

In 2016, I wrote in my vote for president. His name was Michael Bloomberg.

Democrats, don’t let me down.

David Garland is a managing partner of Genesis Global Holdings and adjunct professor of international business strategy at New York Institute of Technology. He was the GOP nominee for the 5th New York City Council district in 2013 and the 76th State Assembly district in 2014.