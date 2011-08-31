Expressway: From address book to BlackBerry

Reader Saul Schachter lives in Sea Cliff.

Fighting and kicking all the way (I'm a traditionalist), I purchased a BlackBerry recently, bidding adieu to my old address book. It was a tough decision. My old book and I went back over 25 years together. Three jobs, four cars, five U.S. presidents. My address book's best days were behind it. Still, it had character, and like photo albums and old passports, my address book became a repository of fond memories.

Leafing through the book recently brought back warm memories of people I met and places I visited: There's Evelyn Ma, with whom I walked along the Great Wall of China; Tammy Engel, whom I met while on a 500-mile bike ride across Iowa; Maarit Peltomaa of Finland (gosh, was she beautiful! We laughed together, sang together. Who cared that she couldn't speak English?).

I glance at the names of the first people I included in my book: Angela Appelman, under A; Diane Basilotta, under B; Paul Cryan, under C; I wonder if they feel honored to be so listed.

When I first started keeping my address book, I had a certain technique: Names were written in pen, addresses and phone numbers in pencil. I also put in little reminders should I fail to recognize a friend's name: "Shelly Munoz (We rode a camel together in Egypt)."

I should have used those reminders when I put the following names in without addresses or phone numbers: Rebecca Van Dyk, Rich Mertes, Kevin Clary, Jeff Kolasa, Craig Davis. Who were these people, and what were they doing in my address book?

And, members of my own family also gave me grief: There were too many people listed under S. My father's Schachter relatives and my mother's Sibener (her maiden name) relatives took up too much space (a bunch of them were pushed onto the T page). I wished some of these people would have gotten married (preferably to someone whose last name started with a Q or an X) and let me spread these names out a bit.

But, that's ancient history. It's time to start fresh with my new BlackBerry. With sadness and reluctance, I omit the names of those friends and relatives who have passed away. Less reluctantly, I eliminate the addresses and phone numbers of Eastern Airlines, Pan Am, and People Express, which, when their businesses collapsed, took all my frequent flier miles with them.

And, I'll begin again, knowing I will appreciate my BlackBerry's compactness and capabilities. I look forward to including new friends, while keeping up with the old ones because in 20 or 25 years, my BlackBerry will become what my address book had been before it: a living history of my life, a repository of fond memories.