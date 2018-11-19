Like many people, I will head to a family member’s home on Thanksgiving for dinner and to share the holiday with loved ones.

As it will be in many homes, there will be a feast on the dinner table with more turkey, trimmings, sides and desserts then we can possibly eat. We will stuff ourselves and then re-stuff ourselves before going into a food coma and stretching out on the couch or nodding off in a random chair.

But it will not be a particularly joyous day for my family this year as some of us gather at my late brother Charles’ home in Paterson, N.J.

He passed away at the end of September and the tears from his loss have yet to dry for his wife, Karen, and their children, Mandy, Elaine, Chuck and Jonathan.

At the same time, my sister Natasha Smith and her husband, Bobby, are holding vigil in an upstate New York hospital as my 23-year-old nephew Isaiah, who we affectionately call Zeke, is hooked up to machines to keep him alive after a devastating bout with sickle cell disease that has him in a coma.

So, there will undoubtedly be tears and many solemn moments - some of them private - but it won’t be a somber day at the Thanksgiving table.

We will laugh as we remember different things about my brother and we will laugh at the shared memories we made around the same dinner table at previous Thanksgiving dinners. We will smile and make some kind of remark when his favorite side or dessert is passed around.

But mostly, his wife and children - as well as his siblings - will remember it is the first Thanksgiving without him and soon, a new year also will begin without him.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

I haven’t lost a spouse, but I did lose a mother and remember how empty that first holiday felt without her.

But I know from my email we will not be the only family on Thanksgiving facing some kind of adversity, loss or emptiness on the day we give thanks for what we have.

Some of my readers have sick parents or spouses; some of them have lost a parent, a spouse or a child. At least one of them is in a nursing home recovering from a fall.

I don’t know why, but this column took me longer to write than usual. I struggled to find the right words right up until deadline.

But I am glad it did. Before I had to turn this column in, my family received some good news.

My sister Natasha called to say Zeke was out of his coma and doctors say, at least initially, there has been some progress in his recovery.

So I now know while we reflect on the loss of Charles, we will cheer on the life of Zeke.

The Thanksgiving dinner table is where we will meet on common ground. It will be a day for us to reconnect and reaffirm family values and traditions - and being thankful for what we have.

We have lost Charles but we still have Zeke - and each other.

And nothing on Thanksgiving Day is cherished more than the love and companionship of family.

That is because families keep memories alive and spirits buoyed.

Family? On Thanksgiving, we will mourn and we will cheer.

James Walker is the Register’s senior editor. He can be reached at 203-680-9389 or james.walker@hearstmediact.com. Follow him on Twitter @thelieonroars