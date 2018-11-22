From fall to floats, so much to be thankful for

How did it get here so fast?

On the earliest fourth Thursday of November possible, we gather tomorrow with family, often arriving from far distances, to give thanks, and in many households, say a silent prayer: Don’t say Trump, don’t say Trump, don’t say Trump!

Because Thanksgiving should be a time of love and gratitude, not political warfare and people storming out before the first course.

In these trying times, it’s more important than ever to remember what we are thankful for. The moment I did, I realized my list is long.

Hope yours is, too!

I’m thankful to be alive, to have seen the beautiful fall colors once again and for the simple things we all take for granted — until we don’t have them anymore.

I am thankful that the three people in my family who love dark meat have finally found a way to split two drumsticks three ways. OK, we’re a little slow on the uptake, but we did it!

I am thankful for my Irish-Catholic sister-in-law who makes great matzo ball soup as an appetizer each year, from my late mother’s recipe. Thanks, Karen!

I’m thankful for a roof over my head, food on my table and other daily blessings that millions of people around the world — and yes, the nation — still only dream of.

I’m thankful that another dismal New York professional football season is nearly two-thirds over, and that pitchers and catchers is only three months away!

I’m thankful that my diligent exercise program has trimmed me down to within 5 pounds of my target weight, and plan to take a flattering photo of myself Thursday morning before I blimp up again.

I am thankful for the Thanksgiving Day parade, that corny, wonderful event that made me happy as a child and still makes me smile as I see the inflated turkey and other familiar floats bravely battling the gusty breezes over Central Park West, as well as the new chocolate factory float!

And despite our differences, I am truly thankful to still live in the greatest country on earth, a beacon of hope and freedom to those around the world.

Let’s keep it that way! Happy Thanksgiving!

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.