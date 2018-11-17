By now, you’ve probably read about the teachers and bus drivers who recently evacuated children from the devastating fire in Paradise, California. Dozens of 48 people have died in the fire, which nearly destroyed the town of 26,000. But all of its students survived, as far as we know, thanks in part to school employees who drove 125 kids to safety through smoke, debris, and flames.

So now might also be a good time to look backward to another heroic Paradise teacher, Virginia Franklin, who taught high school social studies there in the 1960s. Franklin didn’t save the lives of her students; instead, she protected their right to speak, write and think. And with our present-day democracy virtually in tatters, we have a lot to learn from her example.

In 1963, at the height of the Cold War, Franklin came under fire from the John Birch Society and other conservatives for leading debates about arms control and U.S.-Soviet relations in her classroom. She also staged mock political conventions and Senate hearings, all designed to get students thinking and talking about the key questions of their day.

Franklin took pains to present multiple sides of each issue, insisting that students come to their own conclusions. But that was too dangerous for her critics, who took to the newspapers and airwaves to denounce her.

“She tells the students, ‘Here’s democracy and here’s communism. Choose what is right,’” one opponent warned. “I don’t believe we should do that in this country. We have too many left-wingers and there’s too much chance for influencing the wrong way in the classroom.”

Other critics tried to undermine Franklin in more underhanded ways. A local realtor helped his son hide a secret tape recorder in his textbook, hoping to catch Franklin saying something inappropriate. To bait her, the boy requested that his class start its re-enactment of a Senate hearing with a prayer.

But the move backfired. Franklin remained silent while her students debated — and, eventually, rejected — the prayer motion. But when word got out about the effort to entrap Franklin, the Paradise community rallied behind her. Parents and fellow teachers testified on her behalf at public hearings, while a local newspaper editor praised her for “trying to get students to think for themselves.”

Meanwhile, Franklin fought back with a defamation lawsuit against several members of the Paradise school board, who had falsely accused her of recruiting students into “Communist activities.” At the next school board election, voters ousted Franklin’s critics and chose a slate of new board members who supported her. “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus — to be found in the essential integrity and fair play demonstrated by the people,” one educator in New Jersey wrote about the Paradise episode, which generated national headlines. “And if this can happen in California, who can be afraid?”

Today, alas, there’s a sad answer: almost everyone. Earlier this month, a study of more than 700 teachers revealed widespread anxiety and reluctance about discussing controversial matters — especially anything involving President Donald Trump — in our public schools.

“There were many teachers who said they wanted to talk with students about the election and related issues but were also afraid of backlash,” one of the study’s authors said. So teachers steered away from politics, fearing criticism from parents or school authorities.

You can’t have a healthy democracy that way. Our schools’ founding purpose is to create American citizens, equipped with the skills and knowledge to debate the shared public issues of their time. How will our young people learn to do that, if we don’t practice it in school?

And right now, politically speaking, we have a five-alarm fire on our hands. Our nation is increasingly divided into ideological cocoons that shout past each other, instead of talking with each other. There’s only one institution that can teach children a better way to behave: the public school. But it can’t do that if our teachers aren’t free to model such behavior in their own classrooms.

Of course, teachers shouldn’t sway students in one political direction or another. That’s indoctrination, not education. But we also need to give teachers enough space — and enough support — to address politics in an evenhanded, fair-minded way. The alternative is what we have now, and that’s just not good enough.

So as the fires burn out in Paradise, let’s thank the brave teachers who protected students from them. But let’s also resolve to protect the rights of teachers — and their students — to discuss controversial issues in school, so they can dampen the flames of rancor and mutual hostility that are blazing all around us. Anything less will spell trouble in Paradise, and everywhere else.

Jonathan Zimmerman teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the co-author of “The Case for Contention: Teaching Controversial Issues in American Schools.”