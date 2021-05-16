Differing views on child immigrants to Long Island

Long Island is home to large, vibrant immigrant communities from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. It is also among the most common destinations for unaccompanied children seeking protection and humanitarian relief at the southern border. Suffolk and Nassau rank third and fifth among all U.S. counties in number of unaccompanied children released to sponsors.

As national and local officials consider policies to manage this ongoing crisis, key lessons can be learned from a clear-eyed look at recent history.

This crisis isn’t new. The surge of children from the Northern Triangle accelerated during the second Obama administration, and hasn’t abated. During the Trump administration, the average annual number of unaccompanied child border encounters was actually higher than during the second Obama administration (55,942 compared to 51,814 with a record high of 76,136 in 2019.)

Despite deterrence-focused rhetoric and policies that have undoubtedly left young immigrants more fearful and confused — including some, like family separation, that have been disavowed by even most immigration hard-liners — there was no discernible deterrent effect on migration of unaccompanied children.

Large numbers of children arriving at the border are entitled to forms humanitarian aid that were widely supported by both political parties. In other words, treating children arriving at our borders compassionately is not just a moral issue; it is supported by long-existing laws with bipartisan underpinnings.

Allowing children to live with family members doesn’t appear to negatively impact communities. Studies show that increases in immigration have no negative effect on a community's economy or crime rate. To the extent some Long Island immigrant communities have grappled with gang-related violence, perpetrators are rarely unaccompanied children.

Finally, the biggest local challenge during the surge has been accommodating immigrant children in Long Island schools. Ensuring adequate resources for English language learners and remedial education requires strong state-level advocacy so districts get funding to which they are legally entitled. The need for resources puts pressures on schools, though there have actually been recent dramatic increases in graduation rates in at least two districts with large influxes of immigrant students — Hempstead and Brentwood.

Legislators can use lessons from the past to respond to the crisis. One new bill, proposed by Republicans and supported by at least one House Democrat, endorses "protecting" immigrant children by expelling them from the border to deter child immigrants. More promising is the Biden administration's proposal encouraging private investment in Central America, and supporting programs to confront governmental corruption, improve security, and enhance rule of law. This addresses root causes of child immigration and would be the first robust preemptive policy aimed at alleviating humanitarian crises in the Northern Triangle that drive children to migrate.

Theo Liebmann is the director of the Hofstra Law Clinic.