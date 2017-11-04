Updated November 4, 2017 6:10 PM

It’s so true that sometimes small gestures by others during routine errands in our day can make all the difference in our outlook.

Such was the case when I went to the small post office opposite the library on Park Avenue in Wantagh.

I was mailing books to my son in California and wondering whether he’d like the package. These hardcover books were something he could hold, unlike the books he has on Kindle. It had been quite some time since I mailed a package anywhere. I was pressed for time, having to meet someone for a business lunch.

I was glad to see that there was hardly any line in front of me. I was also happy to see that the two postal clerks at the counter were working quickly with the two customers in front of me, a relief, as it can be murder standing on those lines so common on Monday mornings.

A smiling clerk named Cleon Pompey-Gerald served me. She anticipated my needs by explaining the best and cheapest way to mail the package. She seemed to enjoy her job. It was her attitude that caught me.

Cleon had a willingness to communicate and serve.

I told her I’d be back again, and when I returned home, I filled out the customer service survey and mentioned her by name. Because of her, I will return to that post office.

In an age of impersonal technology and voice recordings that prompt me to press a slew of keys, I hunger for a one-to-one touch. Good service isn’t a given for consumers, as workers are stressed and more is demanded of them in every industry. To get a human on the phone is rare.

We should cherish customer-driven and focused representatives. Government and private industry should reward them because they can make or break a business.

Reader Gloria Schramm lives in North Bellmore.