America, heed Italy's warning

MARTINA FRANCA , Italy — It’s frightening to think about what has happened in the last month in Italy.

The initially slow spread of the coronavirus developed into a full-blown pandemic that spurred the national government to shut its doors before it ordered residents into full lockdown, schools to close, and businesses to shutter. The government undertook the drastic measures to avoid what now seems like the inevitable: On Saturday, Italian officials released data showing the coronavirus death toll catapulting by 793, the biggest one-day increase anywhere in the world. Nearly 5,000 people have died in Italy from coronavirus-related infection in less than a month.

The United States is beginning to follow in Italy’s footsteps, finally understanding the severity of the advancing virus. In doing so, hopefully America will learn from us to avoid some of the steps we now wish we had taken sooner.

Just last month, my father and brother e-mailed me from New York City because they were concerned about the fast-advancing threat of the coronavirus. I assured them not to worry. The virus had hit big in Italy’s northern region, and my family and I were far away in the south.

Two weeks later, my family and I were in our home in Guardia Sanframondi in the Campania region. Our first case of the coronavirus was reported. My husband, fearing that if another case was confirmed it would lead to a quarantine, woke me up at 3 a.m. and said we should head further south to our new home in Martina Franca, Puglia. We packed our bags and left that next morning.

On March 8, a few days after we arrived at Martina Franca, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed a lockdown in the Lombardy region of Italy, declaring the entire southeast region a red zone. People could not leave their homes except with a permit and only for groceries, prescriptions or medical emergencies. Unfortunately, this did not deter Lombardy residents from fleeing and heading south.

My husband and I feared that we could be put in quarantine. We put on gloves and masks and headed to the supermarket to stock up.

Clearly seeing that it was a mistake not to block train stations in the north to avert panicked Italians from heading south, all of Italy locked down on March 9. The same rules that applied to the north now applied to all of Italy. Schools, restaurants, theaters and bars were shuttered. All sporting events were canceled. You could not travel without a government-issued permission slip.

We have been in lockdown now for nearly two weeks. I would be lying if I said it has been easy. We have an 18-month-old daughter and she is our biggest concern.

Just on Wednesday, we made another trip to the supermarket. Something that I once found so enjoyable, suddenly scared and saddened me. When we tried to go in, a guard wearing a mask informed us that only one member per household could enter the store at a time. My husband waited in the car as I made my way in.

Everyone wore masks and gloves. You could feel the tension. When I was finished, I rushed back to the car with a cart full of groceries — holding back tears.

America, take a cue from Italy.

Every day, I await good news. But the numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths don’t ease my anxiety. Our hospitals are overflowing. Doctors are having to choose who gets lifesaving breathing machines, and who does not. Who gets medication, who does not.

Italians have a hopeful saying, “andrà tutto bene,” which translates to, “It will all go well.” If everyone plays their roles, it will. It must.

Caroline Chirichella is a former New Yorker now living and working in Italy as a chef and freelance writer.