Is President Donald Trump without friends? If he still has them, why haven’t they raided the White House and stolen his iPhone or whatever he sends tweets on and destroyed it and brought in a guy of toxic masculinity who is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds of muscle? He would make sure Trump never again finds a way to send out a message like one that recently was taken by some as confirming his racism.

Trump was reacting to a mess in Congress. Back in May, he had asked for a bill giving $4.5 billion to supply resources sucked up by record numbers of border crossings. It truly was and is a crisis. After brutal treks across the border, children had died, immigrants went hungry, they had to sleep on cement, medical care was scarce, there weren’t enough border agents to handle the job, and Democrats said, oh, well, let’s sit around for a couple of months.

The delay was downright inhumane, a major, sickening scandal underlined when someone like superstar Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to the border and blamed Trump and border agents for the horror show that her legislative opposition to aid helped sustain. She and three of her friends, other freshmen members of the House, even refused to sign on with other Democrats when they got around to passing a House aid bill with added implementation demands and steps to keep enforcement of laws at bay.

The Senate enacted a wiser bipartisan bill and the House finally agreed to a compromise, putting humanity first, except that AOC and her friends, still wanting to put extreme politics first, voted no again. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats voiced disappointment that they did not know how to cooperate to get good things done. AOC said Pelosi was speaking out against four women of color, implying racism on Pelosi’s part; AOC’s chief aide said moderate Democrats were keeping a racist system intact.

Then Trump tweeted. He said the four should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” a bumble to begin with because only one, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, came from out of the country. But saying return to your place of origin is ethnically tinged overkill of a kind that should never issue from the mouth of a president. He’s paying the price as leftist supremacists speak of end days, lots of others say shut up please and Democrats become more unified as they press ahead to score political points.

Pelosi said he wants to make America white again.

One foul result of his words is that this Democratic four, known as “the squad,” will just maybe be seen as less reprehensible than they are.

Especially confused are their attitudes about the border. They are furious about Trump putting children in “cages” that President Barack Obama built. They forget Obama set records in legally required deportations they see as evil. They don’t get it that some of the adults with children are unrelated criminals and that checks and sometimes separation can be absolutely essential. They fail to recognize their culpability in votes refusing to change loopholes in immigration laws that have helped cause the cruel influx.

These four women are among the worst enemies illegal immigrants have, but that does not mean they should leave the country.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service.