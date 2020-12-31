What a difference a year makes
Is it me, or did 2020 seem a bit off? Ahh, 366 days! No wonder.
I’m hopeful 2021 will offer a welcome contrast:
2020: Nation divided, anxious and mean.
2021: Help on the way with a COVID vaccine.
2020: Lockdowns, droplets, quarantine.
2021: Ballparks, travel, Philippines.
2020: POTUS thunders, Stop the steal!
2021: POTUS whispers, Start to heal.
2020: Stay inside and stuff your face.
2021: We rejoin the human race.
2020: Argue with siblings and some of our friends.
2021: Bygones be bygones, let’s all make amends.
2020: Kids are at home all of the time.
2021: Free at last and we’re feeling fine.
2020: Hey, were you tested? Stay six feet away.
2021: Chill, calm and rested; COVID’s at bay.
2020: Listen pal, that Charmin’s mine!
2021: Let us leave the past behind.
2020: Staying inside with window shades drawn.
2021: Great to be back at our favorite salon.
2020: Can we be cured by injecting with bleach?
2021: Let’s have some fun and drive down to Jones Beach.
2020: Holiday feast, but no one is there.
2021: Come on everyone, pull up a chair!
2020: Order in food from Trader Joe’s.
2021: To which cafe would you like to go?
2020: What’s the point of wearing pants?
2021: Go get dressed, we’re going to dance!
2020: No exercise, I’m getting fat.
2021: Get my glove and baseball bat.
2020: Watching Netflix, Starz and Prime.
2021: On the run, who’s got the time?
2020: Hey, your mask is out of place.
2021: Oh my God, you’ve got a face!
Playwright Mike Vogel is the author of "New York Attitude: A lifetime New Yorker Defends his City With Humor and Heart."