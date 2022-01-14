TODAY'S PAPER
Michael Dobie is a member of the Newsday

Answers to Friday's news quiz

Here are the answers to Friday’s news quiz, which asked you to identify the United States senator who said, "I’ve got no new answers at all. Good meetings, good discussions, the president gave a good speech. That’s about it."

The first letters of each clued word spell out: Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia.

JIM JUSTICE: Mountain State governor who said he is "extremely unwell" after testing positive for COVID-19.

OSCARS: Awards show that announced it will have a host for the first time in four years.

EIGHT: The combined number of wins posted this season by the New York Jets and Giants.

MORON: Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic calling Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall this, after Marshall falsely accused Fauci of hiding his financial disclosure forms.

ATLANTA: City in which President Joe Biden made a major voting rights speech.

NEW YORK YANKEES: Major League Baseball team that hired a woman to coach its Low-A farm club, the first woman to manage a team affiliated with Major League Baseball.

CENTRAL ISLIP: Suffolk County location of one of the two charter schools approved by State University of New York officials.

HERNANDEZ: Last name of No. 17 in your Mets program, who will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this summer.

IRS: Federal agency that "is in crisis," according to a taxpayer watchdog that cited years of budget cuts, new responsibilities, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORTH KOREA: Country that conducted its second ballistic missile test in one week.

