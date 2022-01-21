Answers to Friday's news quiz
Here are the answers to Friday’s news quiz, which asked you to identify the United States senator who said, "You’re either a racist or a hypocrite. Really, really? Is that where we are?"
The first letters of each clued word spell out: Lisa Murkowski, the Republican senator from Alaska.
LETITIA JAMES: Law enforcement official who filed papers seeking to force three Trump family members to comply with subpoenas.
ISLAND PARK: A survey team off the coast of Long Beach and Lido Beach is looking for the best route for an electric cable to connect the Empire Wind farm with a power plant in this Long Island community.
SEVEN: Number of Long Island high school students who reached the finals of the Regeneron science competition.
AMAZON: Corporate behemoth sued by the family of a delivery driver killed when a December tornado hit an Illinois warehouse.
MICROSOFT: Tech giant seeking to buy the maker of the Candy Crush and Call to Duty video games.
UKRAINE: President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a "dear price" if he invades this country.
RIVERHEAD: Long Island town that approved four drag-racing events to be held in 2022.
KATHY HOCHUL: State elected official who announced raising $21.6 million in campaign contributions since August.
OTB: Quasi-government agency in Suffolk County that shook up its leadership in a post-election shuffle.
WINE: One of the two beverages movie theaters can now sell after a unanimous ruling by the State Liquor Authority.
SUNDANCE: Venerable film festival that decided to go virtual again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KYRIE IRVING: Brooklyn Nets player fined $25,000 after exchanging barbs, including an obscenity, with fans in Cleveland.
IVANKA: Trump family member asked to voluntarily cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.