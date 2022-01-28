TODAY'S PAPER
Here are the answers to Friday’s news quiz, which asked you to identify the name of the Long Island activist who, when asked about a new deal to redraw district lines for the Suffolk County Legislature, said, "It is a backward step for Suffolk County by 30 years."

The first letters of each clued word spell out: Fred Brewington, the civil rights attorney from Hempstead.

FOUR: The number of majority-minority districts that would remain under a new legislative redistricting proposal agreed to by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey.

RONALD REAGAN: The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace since this person’s presidency.

ELIO’S: Manhattan restaurant where Sarah Palin ate twice, both time unmasked, once after testing positive for COVID-19.

DAVID ORTIZ: The lone player voted by writers into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

BURKINA FASO: African country whose democratic government was toppled by a military coup.

RIHANNA: Singing superstar and fashion mogul whose lingerie brand raised $125 million in new investment as it opens its first retail store in Las Vegas.

EAST ROCKAWAY: Nassau County village that held a memorial vigil for two slain NYPD officers.

WALMART: Giant retailer that announced a big investment in vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores.

INTERIOR: Federal department whose faulty climate analysis led a judge to invalidate the largest offshore oil and gas lease in the nation’s history.

NORTH CAROLINA: One of the two universities whose admissions policies will be examined by the Supreme Court in an affirmative action case.

GENERAL MOTORS: Automaker that announced a $7 billion investment in building electric vehicles in Michigan.

THREE: The first number of Nassau County’s new area code.

OLYMPICS: American athletes are being advised to bring burner phones instead of their cell phones to this athletic event.

NISSAN: Car company that is recalling 793,000 small SUVs in the United States and Canada due to wiring issues.

