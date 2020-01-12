Mother-son discoveries on the dance floor 

At his wedding in October, my son and I learned things about each other we had never known. Who would have thought?

I had given up on the idea that Ryan, 40, would settle down and marry after he had three previous long-term relationships. I held no expectations and was happy to get on with my life knowing he was happy with a new girlfriend, and living with her — even if he was 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles.

He turned his life upside down to follow her when she decided to make a break from New York City, where he moved in his mid-20s to be closer to his job. Long Island born and raised in North Bellmore, my son swore he’d never leave New York. He loved the city.

This must be love, I thought. Love must triumph. He must follow his heart, I told him.

One fine day over lunch during one of his visits to see his parents here, he said, “I’m looking at rings.”

There was a catch: The wedding would be in three months.

The most beautiful things in life are sometimes worth the wait.

At the wedding reception in Bermuda, our choice for the mother-son dance was “Lean on Me,” a '70s hit that was being sung by a good singer in a live band.

The dance lasted almost four minutes, and the seconds of those minutes stood still for me. I had held him at birth, and it felt as if no one else had ever experienced that feeling. And there I was, holding him again, now on the dance floor at his wedding, feeling that same unbridled joy.

Looking into my eyes, he asked, “Are you happy?”

"Yes!" I said.

“I love you,” he said.

We moved in synch as if we had danced before.

In front of friends and relatives, he talked about how my marriage to his father is an inspiration. We had suffered the tragic loss of our younger son, Erik, 14 years before, and he told everyone that we came out of it stronger. I didn’t know he could be so sweet and so deeply impressed — because his affect in the past was, well, sour and unimpressed. I didn’t know he was so thoughtful and so sensitive!

I kept dancing that night.

“Wow, my friends all said you have so much energy," he said. “They can’t believe it. And you know the lyrics to all the songs. I’ve had people in their late 30s leave already, and you’re still dancing.”

I laughed. On Mother's Day, he had given me an Apple watch programmed to alert his phone in case the watch perceives a fall that leaves me unresponsive. I wondered what he could do from so far away, except call the police here.

After years of our parental worry over our son's typical teen and young adult problems, he had grown up. His W.C. Mepham High School teachers in Bellmore had said on his report cards that he was “a pleasure to have in class.” I remembered that when he told us out of concern in recent years that we are too heavy, our house is cluttered and our lives are boring.

My son and I learned that night at the reception we are people beyond our life roles whose impact on our world is not always seen in ordinary family life.

Reader Gloria Schramm lives in North Bellmore.