Preparing for the big night

Make or break time

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — After a flurry of events by nearly every campaign Monday, things were much quieter in South Carolina Tuesday. Most of the candidates were off the trail to prepare for the 8 p.m. debate CBS is hosting with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at The Charleston Gaillard Center.

One notable exception is billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, who spent three hours giving away food to the needy at the C. Williams Rush African-American Museum of Arts and Culture in Kingstree, about 60 miles southwest of Charleston.

Kingstree is the county seat of Williamsburg County, one of the poorest and highest minority-concentration communities in the state. Only 30 percent of adults there have a high school diploma, and desperation and food insecurity are daily companions for many. They may view Steyer’s tangible help as a better recommendation than others’ policy promises.

The Tuesday night debate and Saturday’s primary feel like a make-or-break moment for all Democratic candidates, except Sen. Bernie Sanders, who seemingly has enough support to continue through the full primary season.

And the chatter in South Carolina Tuesday was about endorsements, one just released and another highly anticipated.

—Lane Filler @lanefiller

Bumpy roads ahead

If you’re trying to avoid potholes on Long Island, you might want to avoid the Northern State Parkway and the Long Island Expressway.

These are just some of the major roadways that readers told us are among the most poorly maintained on Long Island, in response to a recent editorial asking state officials to do something about the state of Nassau and Suffolk counties' state and local roadways.

To date, we have received more than 80 responses, with Rt. 25A in Stony Brook, Southern State Parkway, the Oakdale Merge and Montauk Highway ranking high among readers’ most reviled travel routes.

The unofficial winner for most clever response goes to William Kogell of Mt. Sinai, who says: “Every time I merge on to the Long Island Expressway I have to wonder if I am going to bend a rim on my car.”

You can see all of the responses here, and feel free to let us know which roads you think are in the most dire need of repair. It doesn’t seem much is being done about them anytime soon.

—Michael Cusanelli @McusanelliSB

Surfing above the competition

