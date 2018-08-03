Our son, Adam, died in September 2015. He overdosed on opioid prescription painkillers that were in our New Hampshire home’s kitchen, next to canned goods, plates, and glasses. Ordinary stuff. Now we have extraordinary grief.

We’ve spent every day since thinking about what we could have done differently. If you’ve lost a child to a fentanyl overdose, you find that for every answer you come up with, there are more questions. We could have locked the cabinet, but we didn’t even consider it because we never thought unguarded opioids would kill our son.

The more we thought about it, the more we knew that the core issue was that we never threw away the unused opioids. It’s a simple idea now, but we never considered it then.

We have founded the Zero Left campaign to stop this killer epidemic. The availability of opioids leads to overuse. Overuse leads to addiction. Addiction leads to death. But when you have zero opioids left at home, you’re preventing the deadly chain of events from starting.

Others are taking action. Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts has a comprehensive opioid management program based on a simple premise: If people get the medicine they truly need - and not one pill more - that can change addiction’s path. By limiting new opioid prescriptions to a seven-day limit, they are helping to address the root problem.

While a pharmacy benefit manager’s primary function is to negotiate the best prices with pharmaceutical companies, Express Scripts has stepped up to educate patients from the first prescription. Express Scripts monitors patients’ treatment regimens and contacts them when warning signs appear. Express Scripts reduces fraud and abuse by providing centralized oversight that holds patients and pharmacies accountable for their roles in prescription adherence.

No one family or business can win this war alone. Studies show nearly 60 percent of patients undergoing opioid therapy have been prescribed other drugs that could interact dangerously. Of those patients, two-thirds were using drugs prescribed by at least two physicians, with just under half filling prescriptions at multiple pharmacies. Every additional pharmacy, physician, and health care service creates an added layer of confusion.

The health care sector needs to get serious about working together to find a way to mitigate the scourge of opioid dependence.

By doubling down on scrutiny of the pharmaceutical-opioid supply from production to prescription and consumption, we can defeat this epidemic.

While naloxone, marketed as Narcan, has gained a foothold against this epidemic, addicts are actively searching for new highs. Naloxone is proving less effective against new synthetic opioids, some of them related to the fentanyl dose that killed Adam. Addressing the epidemic requires a renewed, systemic approach that monitors and mitigates how patients commonly become addicted.

Treatments such as Narcan aren’t the solution, but simply help reverse overdoses. We need more oversight at the junction where drugs are prescribed, and prescriptions are filled. The pharmacy benefit managers can be gatekeepers to help close the pathway to addiction.

For prescribers, Express Scripts’ service is especially vital. Physicians are alerted of potential duplicate therapy, drug interactions, use of multiple prescribers or pharmacies for one drug, or when the patient is nearing dosage thresholds that put them at risk for overdose or addiction. For patients deemed at risk, caregivers are provided with a recommendation for a naloxone prescription, as an extra layer of protection.

While treatments such as naloxone have been instrumental in saving lives, it’s a Band-Aid solution - and one that will do little to effect long-term change.

Our best chance is to monitor prescription drug use from the drug company, to the doctor, and to the patient. And don’t forget the parent or friend who needs to speak up when something doesn’t seem right about the people we love and want to protect.

We left opioids unguarded. Now we know that Zero Left is the only way to go. While we’re profoundly sad that it took our son’s death to bring that point home, we’re proud that others are rallying around a common cause: stopping addiction before it starts.

Jeanne Moser lives in New Hampshire with her husband, Jim, where they have created the Zero Left campaign.