OPINION: As MTA considers lopping off North Fork, we can lop, too

Tom Hashagen, who lives on Shelter Island, is a columnist for the Shelter Island Reporter.

When Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Jay Walder picked up his budget knife recently, he cut off the fork. The North Fork, that is. So I have a message for him: Thanks! With your recent proposal to all but eliminate rail service between Ronkonkoma and Greenport, you may have given the long-dormant Peconic County movement just the impetus we needed to get back on track.

Oops - was that a train joke?

The idea of the five East End towns - Riverhead, Southold, Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island - seceding from Suffolk County was fathered in the 1960s by Evans K. Griffing, a Shelter Island Town supervisor. Griffing recognized that as suburban sprawl crept inexorably eastward, it jeopardized the fundamental quality of life that was the underpinning of the whole East End economy. And then, because of a reformatting of county legislator representation in 1971, the East End's voice went from 50 percent of the legislature to 11 percent.

Underrepresented, under-serviced and overtaxed, the Peconic County flag has fluttered on and off for more than 40 years. And now the MTA wants to lop us off from the rest of the Island. Time to raise the flag again!

Back in May of last year, Long Island Rail Road spokesman Sam Zambuto told the Sag Harbor Express that the $270 million Suffolk County business owners had to fork over in payroll taxes would "eliminate service reductions planned for implementation." That was his response when the Express asked him if East Enders could expect more services for more tax dollars. I would hazard a guess that the East End Suffolk County legislators were as surprised as anyone when that tax package was railroaded through.

When I was a kid, I went to the New York World's Fair in 1964. At the General Motors exhibit, passengers were seated in a moving snake of plastic seats that glided over a futuristic model cityscape. Miniature elevated monorails and auto-guided highways moved the imagined masses quietly and efficiently around the Jetsons-like buildings and parks. This was the future! We were told that within 20 years - certainly 30 - clogged highways and smoke-spewing trains would be a thing of the past.

Someone was dreaming, or lying, or both. Today, 46 years later, we don't have more transportation options, we have fewer. Way fewer. And if the MTA has its way, North Fork residents will soon have nothing, or the next thing to it.

Of course, we wouldn't even be having this conversation if scientists had done their part and invented de-molecular transportation - beam me up! Maybe that's what the MTA thinks we should pin our hopes on, once we have no train service out here. I'm sure most East Enders would be happy to recommend that MTA officials be first in line for experimentation. Or how about taking the half-billion dollars Suffolk County pays to the MTA and buying some fast ferries, with strategic stops along the Sound on the way to Manhattan?

With the breaking of the current deal, how-ever, we'll be looking forward to the refund of some of the money that's been squeezed out of already overtaxed East End businesses, so we can start our own Peconic Bay Transportation Authority. $135 million should get us several trains, and we'd be happy to buy a lot of that unused track off of the MTA. We could give it $25 million for the 50 or so miles of rails between Ronkonkoma and Greenport. We realize that's only $500,000 per mile, but hey, you know, the economy.

And when we become Peconic County, our own little payroll tax will stay right here, where it belongs. Some of those taxes could go to the Shelter Island Bridge and Tunnel Authority, which for a long time has had many shovel-ready projects awaiting funding. In particular, the relocation of the harbor seal rookery near the proposed Sag Harbor tunnel entrance is going to require a huge investment in environmental and engineering services.

Those of us in Shelter Island are sure our town would be willing and able to partner with the new Peconic County to help provide cross-bay and under-bay routes. We Shelter Islanders know a thing or two about dependable transportation. Besides the SIBTA, we have two very good ferry companies, many residents with their own boats and a huge kayak fleet. We are also home to the famous Klenawicus International Airport (actually, a private quarter-mile grass airstrip).

For us, the MTA announcement wasn't such a big deal. Shelter Islanders don't use the LIRR that much anyway, since the only train that arrives in Manhattan in time for work leaves Greenport 20 minutes before the first ferry docks. (Thanks for that, too, chairman!)

Long Islanders, particularly East Enders, have known for a long time that we don't receive services commensurate with the millions of our tax dollars that flow west. We know that the MTA doesn't want our ridership; it just wants our money. Keep cutting services and raising fares and we're outta here!

We'd be happy to try and work out a deal, and we're glad to hear the MTA is planning to come all the way out to Riverhead for a public hearing. Of course, for us Shelter Islanders, the Bug Lighthouse near Orient State Park would be a little more convenient. The MTA folks would have to take the unsubsidized Hampton Jitney to get here. The regular fare is $35 round trip, but if they come out during peak periods we'll make that $10 more, and charge them an additional fee if they buy their tickets on the bus.

And if service stops during a storm, I wish them good luck hailing the kayak fleet from Ronkonkoma.