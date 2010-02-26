OPINION: Hey, Toyota, give me a brake

Claudia Gryvatz Copquin lives in Northport.

As Toyota president Akio Toyoda and other executives testified at congressional hearings this week, I was reminded of an afternoon last October. The weather was dreary, but I was happy as a lark on the first day of spring as I drove home in my first new car in a decade - a 2010 Toyota Prius.

I chose this car after conducting research - namely, polling my 310 Facebook friends. I also read a glowing review from Consumer Reports. And I bought into the Toyota brand on the good faith they've built up for years. You know, quality, safety . . .

The hybrid suited me. I was pretty pleased with my purchase, even though I noticed a peculiarity when driving over potholes: The brakes seemed to fail, the car lurching forward at any attempt to slow down. At the time, while I was concerned, I shrugged it off as a hybrid oddity.

So when the news of Toyota recalls broke months later, I smugly wrote this on my Facebook wall: "Toyota recalls 5.3 million cars. So happy I got the Prius - it's . . . not on the list!"

Early this month, my glee subsided when I heard that Toyota was investigating problems with the 2010 Prius braking system. And in fact, many of the complaints were about vehicles surging or losing braking power after driving over potholes and uneven surfaces - my issue precisely.

So I have been waiting anxiously for a recall notice to arrive in the mail. A recall makes the problem official. Identified problems have solutions.

But weeks passed without communication from Toyota or my car dealer. As my worry intensified, my social media posts became increasingly tense. On Feb. 16, I wrote: "Dear Toyota, What's happening? Are you recalling my 2010 Prius, or what? Should I simply continue praying my Prius doesn't accelerate accidentally into the car in front of me when I drive over a pothole? What - just tell me!"

Two days later, an e-mail arrived from the car dealership to tout awards it had received over the years for "outstanding" service. The message also asserted: "ALL Toyota factory recall problems, have been FIXED by our Certified Toyota Factory Trained Technicians. All models are 100% SAFE to drive." But not only has my car not been fixed, it had yet to be recalled.

Maybe Toyota officials have been too preoccupied fending off stockholder complaints to draft a letter to consumers. And now they're so busy on Capitol Hill. . . . That's why I finally called my car dealer.

The service agent said that not all 2010 Prius models are being recalled, but she'd check on mine. I pointed out that some dealerships are so apologetic about the problems, they're offering home pickup and delivery. The agent practically did a spit take at that, assuring me that no such courtesy is being offered at this dealership. OK, then.

I'd still appreciate an explanation from Toyota. Even better, a guarantee that the Prius will be completely secure once it's serviced. Because the words "quality" and "safety" are meaningless if unaccompanied by good faith.