Recently, our son told us of a problem with one of his kitchen wall outlets. As an expert in handyman tasks — I watch “This Old House” — I offered my assistance. I have an outlet tester.

“When would you like me to come over?” I asked, referring to his home in Shoreham.

He responded, “Whenever you have some spare time.”

“Spare time,” I thought. When do I have spare time? I have idle time, nap time, and even down time. I have lunch time, dinner time, or even tea time. In the fall, I have half time, hang time and, maybe, overtime. I once enjoyed rag time and swing time, but not flex time. And how about Miller time?

Reflecting on my “retiree” status, I realized that I have lots of time. But spare time? I hadn’t thought much about it, but I do not have much spare time.

During my working days, I looked forward to a day off to catch up on chores or visit a winery or some other leisure spot. I loved my spare time then. But these days, I cannot find much any more. My days are filled.

My mornings are occupied with activities essential to my physical and mental health.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Upon waking, I stretch. Depending on what aches the most, I stretch that part or other parts. I then settle in with my copy of Newsday. I need to read about the Yankees and Mets and follow the escapades of our local politicians. I need at least two cups of coffee to sustain me during this part of my day. It all takes . . . time.

I finish the paper close to 10 a.m., and then I read digital copies of financial news from around the world. Following this, I tackle the crossword puzzle until it’s time for lunch. If pushed hard, I will walk for 30 or 40 minutes, too. Very busy mornings in this household.

If it’s Tuesday, Rita, my wife of 59 years, and I head to Costco in Smithtown or Riverhead. We can gas up at the Riverhead store to save 4 or 5 cents a gallon! This about kills the afternoon, so we opt for a late lunch or maybe an early dinner at home or out. It’s a lot more “outs” these days.

On Wednesday, I visit the gym to keep this body from collapsing too soon.

On Thursdays, we have a very late lunch followed by “noshing” at 6 p.m.

And then the weekend is here, and we barely have time to wash the kitchen floor and vacuum the car.

I spend lots of time “helping out” with laundry and shopping and dusting. Phew! All this thinking wears me out. If lucky, I’ll find time for a glass of single-barrel sour mash or a local pinot noir.

Maybe next Wednesday afternoon I can squeeze in time for fixing the outlet between sweeping the garage and crushing ice for our 3 o’clock mint julep gathering with friends. I can use some reserve spare time. Have you any left over?

Reader Alfred J. Faragasso lives in Miller Place.