Opening paths to teacher diversity

This pandemic has greatly impacted school life. There have been countless articles and discussions detailing how school-age students have been challenged during these times. But what impact has the pandemic had on teachers?

Nearly 27% of teachers are considering quitting because of COVID-19, according to the November 2020 Horace Mann Educator Health and Well-Being Study. And according to the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System, educators filing for retirement more than doubled from August 2019 to August 2020.

Replacing retiring teachers will be a challenge for school districts. But this challenge also brings with it the opportunity for school officials to redefine the selection criteria for these new hires. In April, the New York State Board of Regents advanced a statement calling for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion across New York State. One of the areas outlined in the Regents’ framework suggests that schools implement workforce diversity, "including practices and policies to recruit and retain a diverse workforce in all areas and levels." Recent events highlight the need not only for a diverse teacher workforce, but also for candidates who have experience working with people from varied backgrounds.

On Long Island, a white headmaster resigned from a Uniondale school after he allegedly told a young Black student to kneel and apologize to a teacher for an infraction. The headmaster believed that this disciplinary approach was the "African way." In Freeport, parents called for the firing of a social studies teacher after she assigned students to write amusing captions under pictures of former slaves. And recently, a white teacher at Amityville High School allegedly made a racially derogatory comment toward Black players during a football game.

The profound irony here is that schools are often looked at as the place where education should aid in eliminating racism and racial inequality. Unfortunately, the behavior of some teachers often contradicts that vision. So, as school leaders begin selecting prospective teachers for September, they must be sure that the job description extends beyond pedagogical knowledge.

Selection of candidates should reflect the educational issues of diversity, equity and inclusion addressed by the Regents. A teacher diversity study conducted by the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University found that about 28% of Long Island public school buildings do not have a single nonwhite teacher. And in schools in which nearly all students are students of color, two-thirds of the teachers are white.

In assuring adherence to Regents goals and expanding the pool of prospective candidates, school districts should consider appointing an independent person to oversee district initiatives and faithfulness to the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. This role would be similar to those of Title IX, ADA, and Section 504 compliance officers, already in place.

Those selected for an interview should be asked how in their experiences they have addressed each one of those Regents’ issues. Their answers should be part of a criteria that will determine hiring status.

You can’t put the power of educating students in the hands of teachers, unless there is evidence that they understand and will be committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. The task is huge. But by putting the right person in the classroom, racism and bigotry can be addressed and effective teaching achieved.

Philip S. Cicero is a retired superintendent of Lynbrook Public Schools.