Why we need a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the Capitol riot

Twenty years ago, a cabal of Islamist terrorists launched an attack against America that included plans to crash United Airlines Flight 93 into the U.S. Capitol, only to be thwarted by the heroic efforts of the passengers and crew at the cost of their own lives. On Jan. 6, 2021, another attack on the Capitol was launched — this time by homegrown terrorists whose goal was to force their way into the Capitol to destroy America’s iconic democratic tradition of a peaceful transition of power after a presidential election.

The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon The United States, also known as the 9/11 Commission, demonstrated that a committed group of American citizens could put aside political loyalties to conduct a thorough and credible investigation of the facts that led up to the most deadly attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. And based upon a vigorous and transparent investigation of the facts, the 9/11 Commission made a final report and series of recommendations to make our nation more secure that was accepted by Congress and the vast majority of our citizens. The hallmark of this effort was nonpartisan leadership by our chairman, former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean, and our vice chairman, former Rep. Lee Hamilton, who were determined to act jointly to select a highly competent staff and conduct open public hearings to share with our fellow citizens what our investigation revealed.

It is important that a similar investigation be conducted by a new commission to supplement the record already compiled by the House impeachment managers and their staff, building on rigorous reporting in the media, to produce a full record of documentary evidence and sworn testimony from witnesses. Among the many subjects that require answers are, of course, a more fulsome account of former President Donald Trump’s role and intent in summoning violence-prone individuals to Washington.

Some of the pending questions:

Were the events of Jan. 6 part of a larger plan to subvert the peaceful transfer of power?

Were the dismissals and new appointments made by the president in the last months of his term at the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and Justice part of a larger plan to declare a state of martial law and abort the transfer of power to then-President-elect Joe Biden?

Were there efforts beyond those documented in the case of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to corrupt the vote count in other states?

When was the plan hatched to importune then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to perform his constitutional responsibility in certifying the Electoral College vote and what steps would follow if he complied?

Why did Trump urge Sen. Tommy Tuberville amid the Capitol melee to "slow down" the proceeding? Was this an end in and of itself, or was there more to follow?

These questions need clear answers; history, accountability and security against repetition of this kind of politically inspired violence demand a thorough, unbiased investigation and report. I join my former colleagues on the 9/11 Commission and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in urging the creation of a Jan. 6 commission.

Richard Ben-Veniste was a member of the 9/11 Commission and served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor.