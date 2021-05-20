Politicians say they love NY. Do they really?

After living on Long Island my entire life, it was long past due to leave town.

Sure, "I Love New York," or at least I used to. But little evidence exists that New York’s elected officials — from school districts and towns on Long Island to the governor’s mansion and State Capitol in Albany — have any love for the Empire State, or at least for the people who live, raise families, work, and/or try to build businesses in New York.

Politicians have made life so burdensome that New York’s leading export turns out to be people. This isn’t new. It’s just a matter of when the breaking point comes for individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses.

Consider some key numbers. New York saw 203,893 more people move out of the state than move in during the 12 months ending July 2020, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. That was worst among the states. And it followed New York losing a net 1,379,210 people to other states from 2010 to 2019; shipping off 1,686,583 net people to other states from 2000 to 2009; and sending a net of 1,888,936 in population to other states from 1990 to 1999.

But the story actually has gotten worse recently. New York’s total population fell in each of the last five years. That was the worst stretch since the exodus of the 1970s.

Where are exports like me headed? Florida was my family’s choice and, obviously, we’re not unique. It’s a cliché to say you’re a New Yorker moving to Florida.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The comparison between the two states is striking. From 2000 to 2020, New York sent a net 3.3 million people to other states, ranking worst in the nation, while Florida gained 2.7 million people from other states over the same period — leading the nation as a net importer of people. And that included a gain of 174,645 for the 12 months ending July 2020.

What’s the attraction? By moving from Long Island to Florida, my property taxes on a similar-sized home will be slashed by at least two-thirds, and I’ll go from paying a hefty New York state income tax to paying absolutely no state income tax. Also, the sales tax rate is lower in Florida.

As for businesses, Florida’s corporate tax rate is half the total state tax rate paid by corporations in the metropolitan area.

Of course, there are people and things I’ll miss on Long Island, including the beaches — it's hard to beat a drive to Montauk, spending the day at the beach and then grabbing a nice seafood dinner — and the proximity of New York City. But hey, Florida has plenty of beaches, and our new house is less than a half-hour from Walt Disney World. I’ll take Mickey Mouse over Bill de Blasio any day. Oh yes, and no snow and no cold, and I happen to love sunshine and palm trees.

Politicians say they love New York. Really? Actions speak louder than words. And their actions have pushed millions of New Yorkers to find better lives elsewhere. Yes, I loved New York. Now, I love Florida — thanks to New York politicians.

Ray Keating, a Newsday columnist from 1996 to 2008, is an economist, novelist, podcaster and entrepreneur.