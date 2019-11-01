Socialism's war on 'Democracy'

Socialism may claim to be all about “democracy,” but in reality, socialism and any form of democracy (or a republic as with the United States) are incompatible.

Allow me to explain.

In a “perfectly competitive market” all the elements of the economic process, such as workers, investors, owners, producers/workers, etc., are on more or less equal footing. The playing field is mostly even. Neither the consumer nor producer are king or queen. In a perfectly competitive free market there is no central authority to boss everybody else around.

We will never achieve a perfectly competitive free market economy. However, unlike feudalism — a status-based rather than character-based society of which socialism is the current incarnation — capitalism’s ideal is that of total freedom and equity. All Americans are pledged to “liberty and justice for all.”

Thus capitalism, ironically, is the closest to perfect form of true democracy known to humanity. Competition is the most democratic process. Honest competition cannot easily be rigged when the market is truly free. Bernie Sanders? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Call your offices! “Democratic socialism” is an oxymoron. It’s a contradiction in terms. Meanwhile, “democratic capitalism” is redundant.

Feudalism, of which socialism is the current incarnation, evinces a design of marketplace hegemony by a single element. Socialists claim that they are giving preference to the workers. In practice, it privileges the bureaucracy, at the expense of everything and everyone else. For all of the lofty aspirations of fairness that socialist thought leaders extol, socialism has always, without exception, proven in practice to be inelegant, childishly simplistic and often brutal.

In fact, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in the original “Communist Manifesto” explicitly called for “despotic inroads on the rights of property, and on the conditions of bourgeois production.” Embrace despotism!

Socialism seeks to barge its way by force toward some utopian promised land populated by a species alien to humankind. Socialism posits a change in human nature to one not seeking its own profit or gain. Might as well call for the repeal of the law of gravity!

This is why socialism always devolves into a nebulous mass of amorphous and undifferentiated people (remember, Marx and Engels also called for the abolition of the family and of religion, the most fundamental of human connections). These alienated people will then, they hope, plough diligently under the whip of the party officials who, coincidentally, always get the nicest food, homes, vacation homes and other perks because, as the pigs who control the government in “Animal Farm” proclaimed, “All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.”

Today’s modern feudalists, the socialists, seek to homogenize men and women into some “non-binary” goo of atomized, undifferentiated individuals. The desire or claim to change human nature itself to match some utopian scheme that could never apply to humanity as we have been for tens of thousands of years has ever been a dream of totalitarians. Thus, today’s progressives have managed to cleverly posit a hybrid of totalitarianism and nihilism, the philosophy that there is no inherent meaning in anything. Or as Kansas sang, “All we are is dust in the wind.”

The imaginary New Soviet Man, the Nazi Aryanism, and the current Woke Non-binary are all of a single piece. They are a bastardization of human nature that can never work. They can only be imposed, temporarily, by brute force. No wonder Marx and Engels called for “despotic inroads.” No wonder Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot and other socialist heroes took despotic inroads to epic brutality. No such brutality could be countenanced if one’s aim is that of a perfectly competitive free market.

The desire to change human nature itself to fit some dystopian nightmare underlies modern socialism. It is a psychopathic agenda writ large. Its first aim must be to dismantle any form capitalism that would distribute power to the masses, away from the aspiring new, despotic ruling class.

Put another way, a free market does not allow those who aspire to cultural hegemony to force people into an amorphous, undifferentiated, mass. A free market respects the organic instinct for self-and-community preservation. The free market acknowledges, rather than obliterates, natural gender identity. A free market economy provides people with the agency to earn our keep, cooperatively and with dignity.

In capitalism, not everyone has equal power. Nor does everyone have equal ability. Thus, equality of opportunity is a capitalist imperative yet equality of outcomes is not. Those who have more talent, work harder, and have better luck will flourish more. And yet in a true capitalist society opulence trends universal.

For all its deconstructionist complaints about capitalism, which are focused on inequality of outcomes, in socialism the forced equality of outcomes (for those animals less equal than others, of course) the outcomes are worst for most than those on the bottom tier of capitalism enjoy.

Undifferentiated masses toiling under the whip of the state does not, in practice, remotely resemble the Utopia to which the left claims to aspire. History, as well as logic shows that it is the only possible outcome of their agenda.

“Democratic socialism” is nothing more than a cruel bait-and-switch tactic by aspiring despots. The past proves that capitalism, not socialism, is the path to bettering the condition of the masses and investing us with the dignity of empowering people to solve their own problems and rise to their own high destiny.

Those naively eager to sip the cyanide-laced Kool-Aid of socialism, poured out by would-be despots, are ignorant of Santayana’s Law: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

William Collier is the co-founder and president of thecapitalistleague.com. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.