Backing and bucking the winds of change

The company that operates the Block Island Wind Farm, Orsted, also has a contract from LIPA to deliver 130 megawatts of power to the East End of Long Island. Credit: Michael Passaretti

Opposing viewpoints on the installation of the South Fork Wind Farm.

Opposition can’t be allowed to set regional energy goals

Vanity push to be the first is a reckless way to set policy

