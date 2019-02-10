If Congress passes a resolution opposing any such national emergency proclamation, President Donald Trump could veto the resolution and Congress would likely have to live with the consequences of an inappropriate invocation of national emergency.

President Donald Trump has described the congressional negotiations over his request for $5.7 billion to fund a Southern border wall as a “waste of time.”

He has repeatedly insisted that he can and will build the wall after declaring a national emergency at the border. If the president proceeds, he will undermine the role of Congress in our constitutional system and make a mockery of the uses of this extraordinary emergency power as exercised by modern presidents.

Rhetoric and politics aside, consider a dispassionate assessment of what the law permits. In the end, Congress may already have given Trump the authority he needs to build his wall.

The president exercises whatever powers he has from the Constitution or an act of Congress. The Constitution does not confer any general emergency powers, and only permits suspending the writ of habeas corpus “when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.” When it comes to appropriating public funds, the Constitution anchors the power in Congress. The Congress appropriates funds, and the president spends them.

Historically, Congress provided generous statutory authorities that allow the president to act and spend in circumstances that rise to the level of national emergency. By 1973, there were more than 470 such laws, most of them vestiges of bygone crises. In a stroke of Watergate-era good government, Congress enacted the National Emergencies Act in 1976 to repeal all emergency laws and create procedures for future presidents to act responsibly in a crisis. However, while enacted with the best of intentions to rein in misuse of presidential emergency powers, the law has, in a backhanded way, enabled considerable presidential initiatives.

The National Emergencies Act requires presidents to specify the statutory authorities they intend to use after declaring a national emergency, make public notice of the emergency declaration and renew such authorities annually in writing to Congress. However, the law requires Congress to act (with a two-thirds majority to overcome a presidential veto) to terminate a declared emergency and allows declared emergencies to be renewed annually by the president.

Intended to stop the practice of endless states of emergency, the law gave them new life. Today, there are 28 national emergencies, renewed for decades by presidents, supported by 136 statutes the president can invoke after an emergency declaration. Congress has never attempted to terminate an emergency declared pursuant to the National Emergencies Act.

Nor are there criteria to guide or limit the president in deciding what constitutes a national emergency. Could Trump declare a national emergency at the Southern border? Yes, unquestionably. Could he then find the funds from among the 136 statutes to order construction of the wall? Yes, arguably.

A law enacted in 1982 enables the president, after a declaration of a national emergency “that requires the use of armed forces,” to order the secretary of defense to undertake military construction projects not otherwise authorized by law “necessary to support such use of the armed forces.” Although presidents have relied on this specific authority to fund projects at military bases overseas, the law does not dictate that the spending occur only adjacent to military bases or only to those abroad. There is more than Trump’s requested $5.7 billion available now in unobligated but appropriated military construction funds.

It’s debatable that construction of the border wall requires the use of armed forces, or that the wall project is necessary to support the military. The border and a new wall project would be enforced by civilian personnel from Customs and Border Patrol, part of the Department of Homeland Security. Although Trump has deployed U.S. forces to the Southern border to support Border Patrol personnel, it is far from clear the construction project is necessary to support the military’s role.

No doubt an emergency declaration by Trump to build the border wall with unspent military construction funds would be challenged in court. Local landowners facing eminent domain and perhaps local governments would likely have standing to sue. The military construction law has never been construed by a court, and it is as likely as not that a court would either dismiss a lawsuit as presenting a political question not amenable to judicial disposition or find the operative terms in the 1982 law sufficiently ambiguous to justify deferring to the president’s interpretation.

The point is this: There is a legally defensible way for Trump to use emergency authorities to construct a border wall. Whether there is, in fact, a national emergency at the Southern border is a different question, one that the National Emergencies Act does not require the president to answer. If, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned, Congress passes a resolution opposing any such national emergency proclamation, Trump could veto the resolution and Congress would likely have to live with the consequences of an inappropriate invocation of national emergency authority that Congress itself authorized in 1976.

William C. Banks is a professor of law, public administration and international affairs at the Syracuse University College of Law and the university’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.