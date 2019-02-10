TODAY'S PAPER
An emergency at the border?

Two legal experts discuss the president's authority to invoke special power to build a wall on the southern border.

President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Photo Credit: AP/Doug Mills

By William C. Banks and John C. Eastman
Two cases for and against an emergency declaration.

William C. Banks

Opinion: Declaration would defy Congress and abuse power

If Congress passes a resolution opposing any such national emergency proclamation, President Donald Trump could veto the resolution and Congress would likely have to live with the consequences of an inappropriate invocation of national emergency.

John C. Eastman

Opinion: Trump can and should cite emergencies act

We must consider whether President Donald Trump’s threat to declare a national emergency is both legally credible and factually compelling. I believe it is both.

