TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
OpinionCommentary
By John M. Crisp

January 2021: Will Trump go quietly?

Not give up power peacefully? Outrageous.

President Trump waits for first lady Melania Trump

President Trump waits for first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump as they walk to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Friday. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford Photo Credit: The Washington Post/Jabin Botsford

Print

The rhetoric of American exceptionalism usually makes me a little uncomfortable. Bragging is unseemly, and generally boasters have trouble getting along with others. President Ronald Reagan called America a "shining city upon a hill," but a cynic might note that there are other cities on other hills and that the world might not accept that America is the absolute high-water mark of civilization. And it's only a short walk from a little too much national pride to hubris.

But, really, Reagan was right in significant ways. I've been reading biographies of the founders lately _ Franklin, Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison and so on _ and I recommend them as a reminder of what a remarkable country we have.

The founders had their flaws. Many were slaveholders and Indian killers, and they set up a nation focused on the privileges of white men of property. After more than two centuries of bloodshed and suffering, we've arrived at the current work in progress. Our nation isn't perfect, but it's very, very remarkable. And the democratic norms that define us are essential to our survival.

The presidency of Donald Trump is putting those norms to the test. It should make all of us a little queasy when Trump talks casually about "retribution" for "Saturday Night Live" because he doesn't like their skits. It should make us nervous when he pushes away allies who share American values _ freedom, rule of law, tolerance _ and embraces oppressive autocrats who rule with fear and, sometimes, murder.

Trump's most avid supporters contend that he's not an ordinary politician, that he does things his way. Indeed. But the extent to which he can deviate from the bedrock norms of our democracy is limited. Often he pushes up hard against them, and sometimes he goes over the line.

Here's what concerns me most: Nothing is more characteristically American than the systematic, peaceful transfer of power in response to the will of the people. No matter what you thought of President Barack Obama, it's worth noting that he did nothing more presidential _ or more American _ during his eight years in office than gracefully relinquishing his power to Trump.

It must have been difficult. Trump achieved considerable political mileage by suggesting that Obama wasn't even an American. Obama knew that Trump would do his best to subvert his legacy, and that Trump would continue to criticize and blame him long after he left the White House. Further, Obama already knew that Russians had been involved in an effort to help elect Trump.

But I can't think of a more emblematic image of American democracy than the scene on Jan. 20, 2017, when a limousine delivered Donald and Melania Trump to the doors of the White House, and Barack and Michelle Obama graciously welcomed them inside.

It's difficult to imagine President Trump being equally gracious. Well, we can live with rudeness. But Trump has already taken steps to undermine the 2020 election by saying last week that the Democrats "cannot legitimately win." Trump gets a lot of praise from his supporters for saying what he means and doing what he says. Does this mean that he's going to contend that a Democratic win in 2020 is illegitimate?

I give comedian Bill Maher credit for being the first to suggest, at least a year ago, that if Trump isn't re-elected, he will not leave office peacefully. As recently as his last show, he was having trouble getting his guests _ from the left and the right _ to take that concern seriously.

Not give up power peacefully? Outrageous.

But during his two-hour speech at CPAC last week Trump asserted that "Democrats hate America." He was cheered wildly. Can we be certain that Trump won't call on his deeply committed and well-armed supporters to take to the streets to overturn an illegitimate "victory" by America-haters?

We hope that all Americans understand that the concept of America transcends Trump. But he has been planting the seeds of division for more than two years, and he's found fertile ground. It is a mistake not to take this seriously.

John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Georgetown, Texas, and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

During a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Dobie: History is writ in thunder, whispers
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) listens as lawmakers speak Filler: When is Israel criticism anti-Semitic?
Young: The tyranny of vicious online trolls
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Bromund: Trump's successful N. Korea summit
Dobie: The ever-expanding Trump universe
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference O'Reilly: How Democrats are helping Trump