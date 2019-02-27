On Wednesday, Michael Cohen, a self-admitted fixer for President Donald Trump, testified before Congress about the many things he had done to protect the image of Trump during his White House run. "When I say conman, I’m talking about a man who declares himself brilliant but directed me to threaten his high school, his colleges, and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores," testified Cohen.

One of the documents Cohen made available to the House Oversight Committee was a May 2015 letter to Fr. Joseph McShane, the president of Fordham University, threated the Jesuit school with punative legal action if his client’s grades were released to the press.

The letter contained a revealing post-script: “P.S. Mr. Trump truly enjoyed his two years at Fordham and has great respect for the University.”

The Rev. Raymond A. Schroth, a former Fordham University professor, wrote about Trump’s education at the Jesuit university in the Bronx for Newsday Opinion two years ago. Readers will be interested in what Schroth wrote about Trump’s two years there beginning in 1964. Read the piece here.