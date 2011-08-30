Witcover: Politicians rightly heeded Irene

After dire warnings of the Mother of all Eastern Seaboard Hurricanes, Irene passed amid huge sighs of relief, especially in New York City, where Mayor Michael Bloomberg took the unprecedented step of closing down its immense subway system.

In a metropolis known for cynicism, sarcasm and second-guessing, the mayor stuck his neck way out on a limb in ordering the costly and gripe-inducing shutdown, and also the mandatory evacuation of about 370,000 residents in low-lying coastal zones.

When the heavy rains started tapering off, Bloomberg spoke for gritty fellow New Yorkers, observing they were in for a "tough commute tomorrow, but we have tough commutes all the time."

To those who had questioned his orders, Bloomberg said in a news conference: "We were unwilling to risk the life of a single New Yorker. The bottom line is that I would make the same decisions again, without hesitation. We can't just, when a hurricane is coming, get out of the way and hope for the best."

In the end, Bloomberg's prudence and self-assurance carried the day against all who might call him the man who cried wolf. More warranted for criticism were television sideshow pitchmen who customarily take all storm reports as license to predict weather Armageddons, and who went for broke on this one.

The path of Irene generally followed the route the forecasters expected, though with variations that limited the structural damage. Still, intense flooding knocked out power and delivered many hours of hardship to residents in her path.

Although high-ranking public officials obviously are in no position to control the weather, how they respond to its vagaries and worst lashings can affect their political standing, and often their job security. A former mayor of Chicago named Michael Bilandic lost his job for failing to clear the city's streets fast enough after a snow blizzard.

More recently, former President George W. Bush didn't lose his job for not responding faster or more effectively to Hurricane Katrina, which nearly destroyed New Orleans. But his words and actions afterward left a permanent stain on his record for delaying a flyover of the ravaged city, and for later telling his federal emergency manager: "You did a heck of a job, Brownie."

Even before Irene hit, President Barack Obama took a lot of flak for going on summer vacation at celebrity playground Martha's Vineyard in the midst of the nation's economic standstill. That photo of him getting ready to tee off on the island's plush golf course drew grumbles as well, and he soon cut his vacation a day short to return to Washington.

Obama did, however, stay put at his summer retreat when a rare eastern earthquake hit near Richmond, Va., with reverberations felt hundreds of miles to the north. He settled then for a statement committing federal aid where needed.

All this physical rebellion of Earth's forces should serve to remind Americans everywhere, including in the deepest dens of the tea party movement, of the value of federal weather monitoring and emergency relief when these eruptions of nature strike at the safety of their fellow citizens.

The loudest and most consistent advocates of a smaller government leaving Americans alone to handle their own problems are hard-pressed to make their case during times such as these, when the imperative of strong and coordinated federal response and action is so evident.

Obama's prime message this fall must focus on the job-creation plan he is about to unveil, belatedly. But he will be prudent, and politically smart, to emphasize why government must provide the essential functions that can't be left to individual Americans in times of natural emergencies.

The adage that everybody talks about the weather but nobody ever does anything about it is valid to a point. But Bloomberg's decision to err on the side of caution was an example of doing whatever he could reasonably do. He warrants the appreciation of even those famously cynical, sarcastic, chronically second-guessing New Yorkers.

Tribune Media Services columnist Jules Witcover's email address is juleswitcover@comcast.net.