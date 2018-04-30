Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! To subscribe, click here.

Measuring #TheCynthiaEffect

An online gathering of Working Families Party supporters of Cynthia Nixon’s gubernatorial candidacy drew just 46 participants on Sunday evening. The weekend timing might have suppressed interest, but even a guest appearance by progressive favorite Zephyr Teachout wasn’t enough to inspire bigger numbers. And how many of those 46 joining were news media and Cuomo oppo researchers?

Challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo four years ago, Teachout earned an unexpected 34 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary, energized in part by teachers angry at Cuomo’s demands for accountability. On the conference call, Teachout praised WFP candidates Nixon and Jumaane Williams for already having had “an enormous, enormous impact” on Cuomo’s policies. Williams, a New York City councilman from Brooklyn, is running for lieutenant governor in the Democratic primary and has the WFP’s endorsement.

Teachout ticked off leftward steps by Cuomo, aka #TheCynthiaEffect, and heading her list was the effort by Cuomo to bring the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference back into the Democratic fold.

“Andrew Cuomo propped up — not propped up, but encouraged — the IDC,” Teachout said. “Now they’re caucusing with [Democratic Minority Leader] Andrea Stewart-Cousins for the last month of the legislative session.”

Other wins Teachout chalked up: Cuomo’s executive order to restore voting rights to parolees, the governor’s embrace of a statewide ban on plastic shopping bags, and his executive order to create an emergency manager to oversee long-overdue upgrades to public housing. Teachout also attempted to gin up enthusiasm for three issues that worked for her in 2014: poor subway service, and opposition to fracking and “high-stakes” public school testing.

“These issues haven’t gone anywhere,” Teachout declared. She was apparently ignoring Cuomo’s fracking ban in December 2014 and extensive efforts toward compromise on testing under State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. But, yes, subway service is no better than four years ago.

However, for the most part, Teachout and WFP host Nelini Stamp, the party’s national organizing director, offered no new ideas.

The WFP has said repeatedly it didn’t endorse Nixon as a spoiler or protest candidate. But it’s hard to keep making that argument when Cuomo continues to make the left’s issues his own.

Anne Michaud