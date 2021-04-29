Differing views on COVID-19 vaccine passports

We should not be asking whether vaccine passports are good or bad. We should ask where and how knowing a person’s vaccine status can help reopen businesses and schools that we had to close, resume activities we had to put on hold, and make us safer.

The language surrounding vaccine passports has become so politicized that we are not getting a chance to discuss the real issues. Defenders of freedom maintain they don’t want to live in a society where privacy is at risk, while they merrily use Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and other social media sites that glean large amounts of data from them to alert us to their privacy concerns.

Many countries already use what we’d consider a vaccine passport by requiring that people entering show vaccine status to avoid quarantine. We cannot prevent other countries from doing this — and right now, several are either not allowing entry, or requiring visitors and/or returning citizens to quarantine. Internationally, we will surely see vaccines required and documented by hotels, trains, airlines and cruise ships. This can make those modes of travel safer and allow those that had to stop operating — like cruise ships — to get back to business.

We also need to consider what passport requirements mean for children (for whom no vaccine is available yet) and those with medical conditions that prevent vaccination. For them, mandatory testing and masking will most likely remain as recommendations for travel.

A completely different context is asking for proof of vaccination to allow large live events to take place — like sports, musical, theatrical and religious gatherings. During the pandemic, most states or business closed these. Certification of vaccination combined with other measures can offer a balance between reopening these events and keeping them closed, just as it can offer a safe way to go back to indoor restaurant dining, gyms and hair salons. This can let us pick up things the pandemic interfered with and reinvigorate industries that suffered.

Similarly, it is a way for businesses to market themselves as offering a safe environment. And while this can come with restrictions — a business can say "vaccinate or do not come in," and that’s their right — it can also be done in other ways, such as "vaccinate, or sit in a socially distanced fashion," "vaccinate for closer access to the stage," or "vaccinate for indoor seating."

The reaction to domestic certification — blanket prohibitions in some states — is unusual and irrational. It is unusual for governors or legislatures to seek to prohibit businesses from making their business safer or making it more attractive through increased safety. It is unusual to prohibit private businesses from setting their own work conditions absent a strong external reason, like safety. It is irrational in that it incentivizes your employer not to worry about your safety at work.

We can use vaccine certification to make us safer in a variety of ways — some more, some less coercive. We will see vaccine passports as necessary for travel as they always have been. The discussion we should be having is how best to reopen the world using certification rather than keep it locked down and restricted.

Arthur Caplan is director of medical ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Dorit Reiss is a law professor at UC Hastings College of the Law.