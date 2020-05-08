TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
51° Good Afternoon
OpinionCoronavirus

Thanks to Mayberry, life is good again

Cast members from "The Andy Griffith Show," from

Cast members from "The Andy Griffith Show," from left, Don Knotts as Deputy Barney Fife, Ron Howard as Opie Taylor and Andy Griffith as Sheriff Andy Taylor. Credit: AP/Anonymous

By Newsday Readers
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Here’s how Ron Howard helped me through my bout with COVID-19. On March 16, I started feeling feverish and slept 24 of the next 48 hours. Two days later, I felt better, but I then crashed and my fever ranged from 99.1 to 103.3 for 10 days. My wife drove me to urgent care, and I was diagnosed with pneumonia. Worse, my coronavirus test came back positive. There are three reasons why I recovered: God; my wife, Nancy; and Mayberry. My fever is gone so I know what I’m talking about.

While in bed with a roller-coaster fever, I realized if I watched news 24/7, it could have been fatal. I found “The Andy Griffith Show” on TV and watched it when awake, listened while resting, and it was on even when I was asleep. It was comforting. Andy, Barney, Aunt Bea, Opie, all of Mayberry. It took me back to when I was 10 years old and life was simpler. Sure, there were problems then, but there was nothing “Pa” couldn’t fix. Life was good. Ron, I just wanted to thank you for helping me get through a difficult time. I’m feeling better and you had a hand in that. Life is good.

Michael Hochman,

Bethpage

A heartwarming parade of cars

My husband, Santo, and I live in the Longwood school district on Patton Avenue. One recent afternoon, we heard many horns honking on our street. We saw a procession of about 50 cars passing with signs in their windows saying, “Longwood misses you.” We went outside to wave thank you and were so touched by such love and caring from so many people to let us all know we are not alone during this terrible time. We all cried.

It wasn’t until the next day that my neighbor told me they were teachers from the school district. Our hearts are filled with such love for all of them. We send our prayers to all our Long Island neighbors and to all the people putting themselves in harm’s way to do the right thing. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Myra Liguori,

East Yaphank

By Newsday Readers

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Columns

A researcher holds a dead Asian giant hornet Are murder hornets an omen?
The oddity of modern society is that every Filler: Who and what are essential anymore?
Joan Rauch featured in an episode of the Listen: Life in a continuing care retirement community right now
Young: A clean slate for social media giants?
Humility is a good word to think about Dobie: When humility reigns over bluster
After the caterpillars spent time eating and growing, Marshall: It's a bug's life — and now ours, too
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search