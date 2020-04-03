A virus poem about staying home
In the house for three weeks now, only go out for food
We just got notice of another month, I think I’m becoming unglued.
Take a walk and breathe in the air
Write a short story when given the dare
Clean the floors and wash the sheets
And when I’m done, I’ll have some sweets
Watch TV and Netflix shows
Into the closet to dump some clothes
Start a puzzle or read a book
Then, maybe I’ll try to learn how to cook
Getting up late and keeping it light
Ten o’clock breakfast, showering a might
There’s no hurry, no, not anymore
We really can’t even walk out the door
We’ll get through this, I know it’s true
Try to stay positive and not get blue
We do what we can, it’s all for the best
Soon, it’ll be over so get plenty of rest.
Linda McCready,
Wantagh
