Opinion

A virus poem about staying home

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Pryanett

By Newsday Readers
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

In the house for three weeks now, only go out for food

We just got notice of another month, I think I’m becoming unglued.

Take a walk and breathe in the air

Write a short story when given the dare

Clean the floors and wash the sheets

And when I’m done, I’ll have some sweets

Watch TV and Netflix shows

Into the closet to dump some clothes

Start a puzzle or read a book

Then, maybe I’ll try to learn how to cook

Getting up late and keeping it light

Ten o’clock breakfast, showering a might

There’s no hurry, no, not anymore

We really can’t even walk out the door

We’ll get through this, I know it’s true

Try to stay positive and not get blue

We do what we can, it’s all for the best

Soon, it’ll be over so get plenty of rest.

Linda McCready,

Wantagh

