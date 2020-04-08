Thanks to the court officers who continue to work for us

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

I did not see one mention of the 120 court officers who risk their health and, possibly, lives going in to keep the court operations running [“Judges adjusting to court proceedings via video,” News, April 5].

Judges do not keep the courts open, we do. Yes, we are down from that number, but members still go in. It’s not the few judges who risk their lives going to their kitchen tables to Skype to the court. I do know that the members believe that the press does not care about employees who work in the courts.

Peter A. Piciulo,

Halesite

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Court Officers Benevolent Association of Nassau County.

This past week, our government closed all parks [“Cuomo: Cases likely to hit peak in late April,” News, April 2]. I have seen more people enter a closed park now than when it had been open.

The police put up crime-scene tape, but people amazingly still go past it, through huge gaps anyone could walk through. To “flatten the curve,” start fining these violators $500 or give them a night in jail and then maybe they’ll get a clue. Not even calling 311 or the parks department has helped. Let’s all flatten the curve and stay home.

Richard Weinstein,

Little Neck

If President Donald Trump felt that Tiger Woods and Rush Limbaugh deserved the Medal Of Freedom, how do you honor Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx? It would be hard to group those four names in the same breath.

Martin Powers,

Lake Grove

Let’s give some gratitude to those hardly mentioned in the media, the brave and caring workers who support our developmentally disabled community throughout this tragic time.

Many of our disabled brothers and sisters live in group settings and are staying 24/7 in their residential facilities, including group homes and intermediate care facilities. These people need help with many activities of daily life, whether it be eating, bathing, laundry, getting medication, or simply suffering from the isolation of being unable to participate in daily life and connect with loved ones. They are our neighbors and relatives and cannot independently survive without aid from staff who help them meet the most basic needs.

Workers have been there for them during long hours amid the peril of getting ill. Someone with a developmental disability is as likely to get the coronavirus as anyone else, and this community, like others, has seen cases grow greatly every day. Nonetheless, staff continues to show love and care despite being away from their own families.

Glenn Kaplan,

Lindenhurst

I am not a doctor or health care worker, but my idea of how to get this country back to some normalcy is to have everyone tested. I know this is overwhelming. People may have had a mild case of COVID-19 and not been aware of it and now have antibodies and are immune to getting it again, according to health officials. Letting these people return to their jobs would be the first wave of our work force jump-starting our economy.

Bruce Vesloski,

Carle Place

Someone should forward senior Mitchell Schwartz’s letter [“Unprecedented time at school, work and home,” April 5] to the college he will attend to advise it of the type of person it is enrolling. His letter displayed an extraordinary lack of empathy on a day that Newsday had three pages of death notices. Please refrain from publishing such letters. Now is not the time to accommodate the martyrdom of the selfish.

Jason Lee,

Bayville

Presidential senior adviser Jared Kushner originally stated that the emergency stockpile is for “our” use, not for the states’ use. President Donald Trump said that the stockpile was for the federal government’s use and it had 10,000 ventilators. What else is in the stockpile — gloves, masks, gowns that are needed desperately by nurses and doctors?

I inferred that the supplies were for Trump, his family and anyone else he deemed sufficiently loyal to him. Thousands of Americans have already died. Those 10,000 ventilators might have prevented many of those deaths. The other supplies might have prevented doctors and nurses from contracting COVID-19 from patients. Trump’s lies and lackadaisical attitude regarding this disease are unconscionable. We should only listen to truly knowledgeable government officials. Our unpreparedness about this pandemic should be laid at Trump’s feet, and so should the many thousands of deaths that still are increasing.

Roseanne Schreuder,

Holtsville

Newsday’s “Mixed messages for NY” [News, April 5] criticizes President Donald Trump on numerous issues regarding some of his selective handling or comments regarding COVID-19 and New York. Although some points may have had merit, I can’t wait until a follow-up article listing all the miscalculations by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio — because there are plenty. Maybe you can include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer in that same article.

John Roche,

Brookhaven