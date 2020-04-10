Cremate deceased, don't refrigerate

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Regarding the decedents of the coronavirus [“Mortuary system taxed,” News, April 7], I suggest that the state contract with a crematory. The ashes could be delivered to families of the departed so they may do what they wish with their loved ones: formal burial (when allowed); memorial; religious ceremony (when allowed); record the wake; bury the ashes, or keep them. This would remove a burden from families in these most difficult times and alleviate the state from refrigerating the deceased for countless days; these souls deserve more than that.

Mary Ann Sipplak,

Elmont

To the contrary, this student excels

To be clear, by no means is Mitchell Schwartz selfish or sees himself as a candidate for martyrdom [“Unprecedented time at school, work and home,” Letters, April 5; response, Letters, April 8].

How do I know this? I have known Schwartz since he began high school and have had the privilege of having had him as a student in the ninth and 11th grades. He has been involved in many projects regarding the welfare of people and economic inequities.

What he expressed was the frustration of a teenager who looked forward to all the excitement and trappings of his senior year. That doesn’t mean he is not concerned with this pandemic’s tragedies. He is a teenager. Newsday publishes letters that I think show ridiculous points of view, but people have the right to express their opinions. If you want to see martyrdom and a lack of empathy, watch the daily TV pandemic briefings from Washington each evening.

I wrote Schwartz’s college recommendations with great pride. I would write them 100 times again. He is one of the finest young men I have known in my 32 years of teaching social studies at Roslyn High School.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lorraine Huzar,

Jericho

Throwing drivers for a curve

As a nurse working at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bethpage, assisting in critical care units during these trying times, I drive to work on the Southern State Parkway. I noted overhead signs on the parkway saying, “Flatten the curve.” It’s funny those signs are over the most curves on the parkway, exits 19 to 26.

Patrick J. Koehler,

Cedarhurst