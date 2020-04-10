Cremate deceased, don't refrigerate
Regarding the decedents of the coronavirus [“Mortuary system taxed,” News, April 7], I suggest that the state contract with a crematory. The ashes could be delivered to families of the departed so they may do what they wish with their loved ones: formal burial (when allowed); memorial; religious ceremony (when allowed); record the wake; bury the ashes, or keep them. This would remove a burden from families in these most difficult times and alleviate the state from refrigerating the deceased for countless days; these souls deserve more than that.
Mary Ann Sipplak,
Elmont
To the contrary, this student excels
To be clear, by no means is Mitchell Schwartz selfish or sees himself as a candidate for martyrdom [“Unprecedented time at school, work and home,” Letters, April 5; response, Letters, April 8].
How do I know this? I have known Schwartz since he began high school and have had the privilege of having had him as a student in the ninth and 11th grades. He has been involved in many projects regarding the welfare of people and economic inequities.
What he expressed was the frustration of a teenager who looked forward to all the excitement and trappings of his senior year. That doesn’t mean he is not concerned with this pandemic’s tragedies. He is a teenager. Newsday publishes letters that I think show ridiculous points of view, but people have the right to express their opinions. If you want to see martyrdom and a lack of empathy, watch the daily TV pandemic briefings from Washington each evening.
I wrote Schwartz’s college recommendations with great pride. I would write them 100 times again. He is one of the finest young men I have known in my 32 years of teaching social studies at Roslyn High School.
Lorraine Huzar,
Jericho
Throwing drivers for a curve
As a nurse working at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bethpage, assisting in critical care units during these trying times, I drive to work on the Southern State Parkway. I noted overhead signs on the parkway saying, “Flatten the curve.” It’s funny those signs are over the most curves on the parkway, exits 19 to 26.
Patrick J. Koehler,
Cedarhurst
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime