Differing opinions on the importance of golf courses

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

I don’t golf, but when I read that golf courses and marinas are being closed because they are now on the “non-essential businesses” list, it really upset me [“State closes golf courses,” Sports, April 10].

Talk about government overreach. How many golfers and boaters are clustered together and spread the coronavirus? It is truly time to worry when Albany bureaucrats decide for us what is essential and what is not. I thought the closures were to prevent the virus spread. Too much power corrupts. Take precautions, but use that discretion wisely.

Marlene D’Amelia,

Hicksville

How sad is it that managers of golf courses complain about closing. They just had one of their best winter seasons. These courses produced countless rounds per week times how many courses?

I worked at a Long Island pro shop until three weeks ago. I was given a choice after almost 22 years to work to risk my life or stay home and not get paid. How selfish are these people who play golf and the owners of these courses to stay open and risk other people’s lives. I love golf, but I would never be that disrespectful to put the public in danger. Where are our values?

Edward T. Frank,

Ridge

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Since I agree with Newsday that the coronavirus is a threat to a secure election in November [“Plan ahead for November vote,” Editorial, April 12], I recommend that all voters, using absentee ballots or not, be required to provide the Board of Elections with their name, address, date of birth and last four digits of their Social Security number in order to register and vote.

Since banks and other financial institutions require this information to open a bank account or obtain a loan, this will not only allow greater use of absentee ballots but reduce, if not eliminate, fraudulent voting.

Jack Coughlin,

Deer Park

Editor’s note: The writer is on the executive committee of the Suffolk County Conservative Party.

Newsday is doing a fine job showing the present coronavirus situation as it is, however we need some hopeful news [“Coronavirus cases on Long Island,” News, April 12]. You should post in large letters the number of survivors of the virus in each update. Although demographics impacts these numbers, they can show us the reality of the situation and maybe provide some hope to us.

John Wagner,

Huntington

Every time there is a search for accountability in a disaster (mass shootings, botched military exercises, etc.), we are told by apologists that “it’s not the time” for assessing blame. We’re told it’s “unpatriotic” or “too soon.” Now, we are told by a letter writer it’s again “not the time” to criticize President Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While facts change and legitimate mistakes can be made, Trump misrepresented the facts of this threat long after they were known. He continues to put his political benefit ahead of the lives and safety of Americans. When exactly would be the right time to explain to voters how his refusal to take accountability, effectively use his office and deal with facts contributed to the delayed and uncoordinated national response? The concept of leadership is accountability. For him, however, the buck stops with anyone but him.

Cynthia Lovecchio,

Glen Cove

This Easter Sunday morning, I woke up to the constant usual barrage of CNN’s programming against President Donald Trump.

God bless our health providers, including my wife, daughter, sister, other family members and friends at hospitals and nursing homes working to save lives every day. Where was one bit of positive news from CNN, like thank God that Trump closed the U.S. borders to China on Jan. 31, just 11 days after the first U.S. coronavirus case was reported, in Washington state. CNN conveniently ignores that some of their commentators were against the shutdown of all China flights into the United States.

David Duchatellier,

Elmont

Almost every time, Matt Davies does the same type of attacks and anti-Trump narratives in his cartoons. On April 8, I saw his drawing as insinuating that President Donald Trump wants to take or redirect money from the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package for his benefit. Trump doesn’t even take his salary as POTUS. He donates it, with his last quarter’s salary going to help fight the coronavirus. Davies is biased and unfair. Trump works for free and gets accused of being money-hungry. Davies shows no respect for POTUS, and that’s really old now.

Matt Conzo,

Ronkonkoma

Instead of the usual “Hello” and “How are you,” or “Goodbye” and “See ya,” for the duration of the pandemic, the universal greeting, for coming and going, could be “Stay safe. Stay away.”

Jim Intravia,

Medford