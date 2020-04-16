Postmaster salutes LI postal workers

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

As postmaster of the Syosset Post Office, I want to thank my letter carriers, clerks, supervisors and those across Long Island and our nation who come to work daily, sacrificing their own health during these COVID-19 circumstances [“Overcoming challenges of coronavirus,” Letters, March 26]. Too often, these people are recognized only during the holiday season. However, I’ve been receiving a few thank-you notes from customers for this essential service, which still is delivering parcels, mail, vital medication and checks. Washington should recognize them as front-line troops in this war and give them the acknowledgment they well deserve.

Dioenis Perez,

Carle Place

Shun bickering, and let’s work together

I was an intern at the United Nations years ago and realized I could never be a politician. So I turned to the ministry. Instead of winning verbal battles, I find my days filled with keeping my mixed congregation together because, in truth, we need to approach these days together.

I generally am not a fan of partisan politics but less so when lives are on the line, especially in communities disadvantaged in health care, economic status and food security. I find as inappropriate media sound bites on specific points rather than summarizing general messages; conspiracy theories, and politicians lambasting leaders about who is right in our current situation. There will be time later for exposing all the cover-ups and mismanagement and for initiating special reports. But right now, members in my church and community want to live through this pandemic; small businesses and nonprofits want to know that their doors will open again tomorrow.

Can we put aside our differences until a more appropriate time and just get through today? This virus shouldn’t be about who is right; it should be about how we address health and economics together, so together we can get to tomorrow. Peace.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Rev. Kevin O’Hara,

Patchogue

Editor’s note: The writer is pastor at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Patchogue and dean of the Peconic Conference of the Metropolitan New York Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Program helps elderly in facilities

This is a difficult time for every Long Islander with a loved one residing in a long-term care facility. The New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is a resident-centered, resident-directed advocacy program available to anyone residing in a nursing home, adult-care facility or family-type home. This program, sponsored by the Family & Children’s Association, serves Nassau County. Ombudsmen advocate for residents regarding quality of life, quality of care and residents’ rights concerns. Residents need an advocacy program during this unprecedented time.

Currently, visits to facilities have been restricted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health guidelines. Our office, however, continues to take phone calls regarding concerns or questions about care. For information, contact FCA’s program at mcampion@fcali.org, 516-466-9718 weekdays, or visit www.fcali.org

Our certified ombudsman volunteers will resume weekly on-site duties when restrictions are lifted. FCA will schedule its next training session when social distancing protocols are lifted and will seek volunteers to become ombudsmen. To volunteer, call the above phone number.

Mary Clare Campion,

Hicksville

Editor’s note: The writer is Nassau regional program coordinator for the Family & Children’s Association in Mineola.

Create a Business Restart Council now

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has received high marks for his handling of the state’s response to the coronavirus from a health perspective [“Poll: Voters give Cuomo high marks as leader,” News, March 31].

It is understandable to shut down as much social activity as possible and as quickly as possible to control the spread of the virus. But it is also critical to protect the economic health of the state — and the country. Medical care, state government, and families can’t perform when the tank is out of gas. It’s time to create a Business Restart Council that would certify the public health and safety plans of businesses so that they can come back and people can begin to return to work. The plan could include unique and innovative solutions that meet each business’ needs. A plan for a dog grooming establishment would clearly be different than one for a restaurant. But each business should be given guidelines and an incentive to develop a unique plan that works. This could even result in a cottage industry of sewing masks and protective gear in garages.

Gerry Ring,

Old Bethpage