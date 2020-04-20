U.S. must not forget poor countries

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Though things seem grim for Americans now amid COVID-19, as a wealthy nation, we will eventually recover [“Trump signs $2.2T stimulus,” News, March 28]. Other regions, however, will have a harder time, given their comparatively limited resources. It’s important that we fight the coronavirus globally, too — to save lives now and prevent future pandemics.

America’s $100 million commitment in February to fighting the outbreak overseas was a start. But more support still is needed to contain the virus, particularly in the world’s poorest communities, where implementing social distancing is harder. People live more clustered and are more impacted by work stoppages — and there’s insufficient infrastructure for health crisis management.

U.S. legislation can help these places. That’s why this country helped launch the Global Health Security Agenda after the 2014 Ebola crisis. We must take similar action now, including passing the Global Health Security Act of 2019, a bill that proposes the United States be more involved in ensuring compliance with the GHSA. I urge New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi to help pass this act soon. I urge readers to request the same of our other leaders, too.

Amanda Ostuni,

Huntington

Editor’s note: The writer is a volunteer with the Borgen Project, a Seattle nonprofit that advocates U.S. legislation addressing global poverty.

Gutting CDC hastened COVID-19

I understand that Newsday publishes various reader opinions, but why print Andrew Moss’ letter [“Lost opportunity to fight coronavirus,” March 27]? I see no need to print opinions that are not factually correct. He argues that because Congress was involved with impeachment hearings during the initial coronavirus outbreak, the Democrats are responsible for the spread of the disease.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The reality is that our being caught unaware and our slow response is because President Donald Trump gutted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention budget by about 80% early in his administration. Before that, one of the CDC’s stated missions was to watch for just such a virus as this and anticipate our needs. Those kinds of CDC actions are one reason why we were not hit hard by Ebola, SARS or MERS.

So let’s put the blame where it belongs.

Mark Herzog,

Rockville Centre

Feeding and care of the golden goose

Let’s stop beating around the bush. President Donald Trump is popular with Republican voters. Congressional Republicans grabbed onto his coattails to better their chances for reelection and will protect their golden goose at all costs. The constitution, a clean environment, a balanced federal budget, and strong global alliances are just some of the barriers many Republicans have chosen to flout in the defense of their ruler. How foolish that Republicans call Democrats socialists, yet they are the proponents of Trump gaining unlimited powers, making him more powerful than our forefathers could have ever imagined. In essence, many congressional Republicans will acquiesce the substance of their job scope over to their money ticket, all the while keeping their salaries and benefits intact.

Witnesses or not, many Republicans will hold back the inconvenient truth of abuse of power and never remove Trump from office. The goose has too many more eggs to lay, most of which will end up covering the faces embracing the GOP.

Bob Bascelli,

Seaford

A bipartisan moment to be proud of

In 1858, three years before assuming the presidency, Abraham Lincoln delivered in a foretelling speech: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” The quote suggests that Lincoln believed American democracy would be strongest with a government comprised of elected representatives working together on a bipartisan basis. Many Americans share that sentiment.

In my 29 years, I recall few instances of bipartisan spirit in our federal government. The first instance followed 9/11. The second followed the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and president worked together to pass a $2.2 trillion stimulus package and shore up our economy [“Trump signs $2.2T stimulus,” News, March 28]. We are not used to our elected representatives behaving this way. It made me proud.

Imagine what other challenges we could meet if our elected officials worked together. I hope, likely in vain, that this bipartisan spirit continues.

John De Vito,

Mastic Beach

Paying it forward so unexpectedly

I am 93 years old. My son took me grocery shopping, and I had on red leather gloves and no mask. I asked a woman who had a mask on where she got it. She said she received it on the job. I figured she was a nurse.

A while later, she ran up to me with a sealed package of masks and protective gloves. I barely had time to thank her before she ran off. I put on the gear right away!

Shirley Shinder,

Levittown