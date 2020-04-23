Where can we get face masks?

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

If the governor mandates that we wear face masks in public, where can the average American obtain them [“Cuomo: NYers must wear masks in public,” News, April 16]?

Online orders take weeks, and there is no way to be sure of the quality of some websites that sell them. And if American farmers have a surplus, why are our local stores not stocked with fresh produce?

Christine Graffeo,

Franklin Square

Noting groups’ help is worthy

Regarding Kenneth Schachter’s article about Long Island small business people taking on the pandemic [“Ingenuity takes on a pandemic,” Business, April 12], I have been sewing for a small group of women, Mom’s Making Masks, in the Long Beach, East Rockaway, Oceanside and Rockville Centre areas for several weeks. We are one of several groups of this sort.

While business people are to be applauded, it is equally important to acknowledge groups such as ours. All materials are donated, no money is involved, and the work is done in homes. Volunteers cut, sew, deliver or pick up the materials. All masks are first given to local fire departments, then to any public service groups in need. This is truly an act of charity and selflessness. I am proud to be part of it.

Wendy Frischer,

Rockville Centre

Deferring state raises is appropriate

Regarding the article “NY to defer pay raises for 80G state workers” [News, April 10], I respond to Mary Sullivan, Civil Service Employees Association president, “OMG, really? How can a 2% raise make things better for your membership while so many others are suffering and trying to make ends meet?”

The state will likely use that $50 million in savings to continue its fight against COVID-19 — and probably purchase more needed safety equipment for your members. I am a retired union member and took my fair share of wage freezes, not deferrals, for reasons nowhere as serious of this crisis.

I’m certain Sullivan’s membership would be willing to accept the 90-day deferral if she led the way by saying it was the right thing to do.

Barbara Conroy,

Manhasset

An inaccurate census count

Your editorial on the census ends with “ . . . let’s make this year’s the biggest and most accurate one yet” [“Too much at stake in census,” March 30]. How can that be when the question “Are you an American citizen?” is not part of the census? I know Newsday’s editorial board opposes having the question on it.

Frank Venis,

East Rockaway

Bail reform aids remaining inmates

I guess New York State is trying to let everyone know the one positive thing about bail reform [“Bail reform’s impact,” News, April 11]. The jails now have more room to separate the inmates from the coronavirus. It’s also nice to know that inmates are receiving hand sanitizer while essential workers are hoping to get supplies they need to do their jobs.

Linda Aragona,

East Patchogue

We need more stories on unemployment

Newsday should do more COVID-19 stories on people who applied for unemployment insurance money to the state Department of Labor and have waited weeks for a callback, informing people what to expect [“Callbacks part of state jobless claims upgrade,” Business, April 14].

You carry your cellphone with you, afraid to miss a call, and finally, you answer a call displaying “No Caller ID.” A person tells you he is from the state Department of Labor, so you hang up, assuming this is a scam. Now what? You carry your phone around another three weeks, afraid to take a shower and miss a call. Newsday needs to report more on what to expect on receiving unemployment benefits rather than on the number of virus cases each day.

Ilene Curtis,

St. James

‘Manhattanites’ bolster the East End

It’s a bit ironic the town supervisors on the East End are complaining about Manhattanites using their own homes during the COVID-19 crisis [“Cuomo: I didn’t know of East End pleas,” News, April 6].

These “Manhattanites” are the same citizens who annually provide these towns millions of tax dollars that pay for their schools, infrastructure, police, governmental jobs, etc., and who do not necessarily benefit from all the taxes paid. During desperate times, like this pandemic, magnanimity may have been the better course to take instead of vilifying these bona fide homeowners.

These town officials should be thankful the Manhattanites do not have voting rights.

Regina Anto,

Baldwin