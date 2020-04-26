TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
47° Good Morning
OpinionCoronavirus

Help U.S. first, not other countries

President Donald Trump signs a coronavirus aid package

President Donald Trump signs a coronavirus aid package to direct funds to small businesses, hospitals, and testing, in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By Newsday Readers
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

I view the letter “U.S. must not forget poor countries” [April 20] as ridiculous.

How can the writer think that other countries need help more than ours? Every day, farmers are losing crops, food is rotting in the fields, and dairy farmers are dumping thousands of gallons of milk because schools are closed. We are losing small businesses every day because of the coronavirus. Newsday reported that the state government needs to cut money to local schools. We need to make sure that our schools and hospitals receive all the money they need. Our country’s children are our future.

Taking care of other countries now is ridiculous. It’s time for the other countries to take care of themselves, not rely on the United States.

Louis Napolitano,

Lawrence

By Newsday Readers

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Columns

NYU Winthrop Hospital on Mar. 26, 2020 in Chiusano: NYU Winthrop staff among latest to call for hazard pay
Vice President Joe Biden participates in a Democratic Young: Democrats' hypocrisy problem
Howard Extract, who died April 19 at the Filler: At LI State Vets Home, communication is key
Protesters gather outside of the Ohio State House Filler: Protesters are not who they think they are
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivers his daily coronavirus Ciolli: Cuomo visits Washington in search of federal funding
Then-Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, Chiusano: Will there be a Democratic primary in June?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search