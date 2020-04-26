Help U.S. first, not other countries
I view the letter “U.S. must not forget poor countries” [April 20] as ridiculous.
How can the writer think that other countries need help more than ours? Every day, farmers are losing crops, food is rotting in the fields, and dairy farmers are dumping thousands of gallons of milk because schools are closed. We are losing small businesses every day because of the coronavirus. Newsday reported that the state government needs to cut money to local schools. We need to make sure that our schools and hospitals receive all the money they need. Our country’s children are our future.
Taking care of other countries now is ridiculous. It’s time for the other countries to take care of themselves, not rely on the United States.
Louis Napolitano,
Lawrence
