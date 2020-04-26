Protesters against stay-at-home wrong

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

To those who believe the economy is more important than containing the virus: Would you say that if it were your child or grandchild who died [“Protests seek end of stay-at-home,” News, April 19]? The people protesting staying at home and social distancing should not be admitted to a hospital if they contract COVID-19. Why should doctors, nurses and health care workers jeopardize their lives because of these selfish protesters.

Ruth Fein,

Merrick

Those who cavalierly suggest that we should accept the body count which reopening the economy prematurely will surely bring without widespread testing and contact tracing, should first consider the loss of those dearest to them before they so stridently assert their willingness to sacrifice ours.

Andrew Malekoff,

Long Beach