Editorial on Trump is spot on

Kudos for the superb “Truth and consequences” editorial [Sunday, April 19], which analyzes President Donald Trump’s poor leadership and makes clear that his “campaign to rewrite history” not only impedes addressing the current pandemic but reflects his decisions “from the gut” for governance.

In his MIT Press book “Post Truth,” Lee McIntyre emphasizes that Trump’s repeated lying goes far beyond “untruths.” McIntyre points out that while Trump accuses newspapers and media of “fake news,” he has been the major perpetrator of falsehoods. McIntyre urges professional journalists to use their commitments to evidence and historical perspectives to hold Trump accountable. That has not been easy when Trump can directly reach 75 million Americans each day on his Twitter account, and when many of these folks have their “feelings” bolstered by Trump’s Fox friends. The editorial also emphasizes that leadership “requires acknowledging mistakes.” Doris Kearns Goodwin, author of “Leadership,” concurs, excluding Trump from those who show growth and empathy.

Thanks to the editorial board’s evidence-based assessments, American citizens are better prepared to address the dangers cited in George Packer’s recently published “How to Destroy a Government: The President is winning his war on American institutions.”

Michael D’Innocenzo,

Mineola

Editor’s note: The writer is a distinguished professor emeritus of history at Hofstra University.

Extend tax deadline one month

In the past month, we’ve seen economic hardships rise in every corner of our community, yet on May 11, the government expects homeowners to pay some of the highest school tax bills in the nation.

In the Town of Oyster Bay, we have been inundated with requests from residents for extra time to pull together their tax payment as many are waiting on their unemployment benefits to come through. Our residents need an extension, and for that reason I have written twice to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urging him to sign an executive order to provide for this delay.

With a surge in unemployment and furloughed workers, it’s important that the government gives residents extra time to pay their bills. We also shouldn’t put residents in the position of leaving their homes to pay at the tax office — putting both residents and employees in jeopardy of coronavirus transmission. Giving a 30-day extension, through June 11, would help our hard-pressed residents while ensuring social distancing and public safety remain the top priority.

Jeffrey P. Pravato,

Massapequa

Editor’s note: The writer is the Town of Oyster Bay receiver of taxes.

Democrats’ behavior portends disaster

While the bicoastal Democratic governors revel in their recently elevated popularity ratings for providing leadership during this crisis, their citizens should be reminded that the governors failed to discharge their responsibility to keep their populations healthy and secure in the first place. To me, each governor is the initial first responder. It is their responsibility to secure and stock their states’ warehouses with necessary equipment and supplies. Each governor could have taken earlier actions; each could have foreseen the impending pandemic. They didn’t and preferred to blame the president.

It is remarkable how quickly and ably President Donald Trump has stanched the wound of the bicoastal Dems crying about the shortages of proper supplies, and they fail to take accountability for their own behavior. Instead, they chose to use this pandemic to disingenuously cast doubt about the ability of this administration to manage the crisis; this while our nation is desperately seeking to be assured of safety.

Michael Berman,

Wantagh

No politics, unless the left is talking

I understand it now: The coronavirus is not to be politicized — unless the politicization is anti-President Donald Trump. Sorry I was slow on the uptake.

Drew Oringer,

Syosset

The ‘United’ States of America can win

In this time of crisis, politics has no place in the American response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans and Democrats must stop pointing fingers and pushing their agenda on the American people. Both Democrats and Republicans must come together and unite in this unprecedented crisis. We are the United States and we must stay united to beat this virus. Congress must be in a warlike mode and do whatever is necessary to win the war even if the legislation doesn’t do everything the representatives want, providing pork for their constituents. Remember their intransigence in November.

Gary Goldberg,

Bellmore