Designate parking area for seniors

Since people are flocking to Jones Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic, I suggest making parking area 6 available for those most in danger of the virus, those over 65 [“Warmth, sun draw crowds to Island’s beaches, parks,” News, May 3]. The rest of the beach westward would be for everyone else. Parking area 6 also is closer to the beach for those who have trouble walking. I would like Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to consider this change until the coronavirus in under control.

Patrick Murray,

Seaford

Change can bring opportunities in life

After 42 years as a rabbi on Long Island, it is clear that life’s negative changes are usually the greatest source of stress and tension. However, although we may be unable to change our “negative” circumstances, aren’t we all in a position to change our attitude about “change”?

Life is a journey with a purpose, not just a goal achieved and maintained. We can all live with the expectation that there will be many changes during our lives. The more of a permanent status we assign any part of our lives, the greater the disappointment when it changes. We should prepare as best as possible for the opportunities that change can bring in our lives. All have the (sometimes hidden) potential for positive results or growth if approached in this light.

As the Lubavitcher Rebbe once told a visitor, “You don’t have problems, you have challenges.” When we look backward and compare our present situation to the past, we have problems. When we look forward and try to make the best of every change, we have only challenges.

Rabbi Tuvia Teldon,

Commack

Editor’s note: The writer is director of Chabad Lubavitch of Long Island.

Bad behavior requires accountability

I have served tens of thousands of young adults in my professional career in Long Island education in positions of administrative leadership and as a counselor and teacher. Some behaviors I observed would be hurtful to themselves and others. Within the educational model, discipline was taught. Dictionaries define “discipline” as a branch of knowledge or learning; training that develops self-control, character, orderliness and efficiency; treatment that corrects or punishes.

When a young adult demonstrated inappropriate behaviors at school, interventions would take place to correct. When the interventions were not taken seriously and the behavior not corrected, a different environment might be considered. The existing behavior would not be permitted to continue in the present environment. An accountability of behavior existed within this model.

So why does our commander in chief frequently display hate, hurt, disrespect, nastiness, meanness, unkindness and bigoted prejudices? That we have allowed the behaviors to become the norm without consequences is unacceptable. The behavior shows no signs of improvement or accountability. Does the Constitution need to be amended to prevent these types of behaviors from happening?

Paul Feinberg,

South Setauket