Players: Decide if money is worth risk

A letter writer asked, “Shouldn’t ballplayers’ pay take into account that they would be placing the health and lives of themselves and their families in danger every time they enter a ballpark ...” [“Pay baseball players for taking risk,” May 26]. He also asks, “Are we being fair if we expect them to take on extraordinary health risks and cede more of a piece of the pie to baseball owners?” Wow!

Does the writer know that, according to spotrac.com, 47 players make at least $20 million per year and 140 players make at least $10 million per year? When someone wants to talk about taking on “extraordinary health risks,” we should talk about the nurses and health care workers who make far less than the lowest-paid major league ballplayers, who make $555,000. Even being paid for a half-season, their salary far exceeds the average worker. If the players feel the money being offered is not worth the risk, then don’t play.

George A. Szarmach,

Dix Hills

The letter “Pay baseball players for taking risk” made steam come out of my ears. If baseball players want to take a risk while playing a game that makes them millions of dollars, that is their choice. My son is a college graduate who has been pushing carts at a national grocery store for five years for minimum wage. He has not missed a day’s work. He is on the front lines during this battle with COVID-19. People leave their dirty masks and gloves in the shopping carts. No one has thanked him or given him more pay. We can do without baseball, but where would we be without food?

Some people need to get their priorities straight. First, we need to be more concerned and thankful to all essential workers.

Karen Nepote,

Sayville

I have been an avid baseball fan since the Dodgers won the World Series in 1955. I have attended games at Ebbets Field, the Polo Grounds, Shea Stadium and Citi Field. I hold my breath after the last game of every World Series until the first spring training game of the following season. No longer!

The back and forth between Major League Baseball and the Players Association about starting baseball again has reached the point of absurdity [“MLB’s offer likely will be rejected,” Sports, June 9]. I don’t care if they decide to play 114 games or 82 games or 50 games. I’m disgusted. Cancel the season and start fresh next year.

Robert Veeck,

Brookhaven

At a time when so many have seen job loss and are struggling financially, I find it disgraceful that professional baseball players, who make millions and have often said they play because they “love the game,” will not play a reduced number of games because they want all the money [“MLB’s offer likely will be rejected,” Sports, June 9]. I guess they feel America’s Game is get the money above all else. Great message for the kids.

Jerry DiGiovanna,

Sayville

After being a Yankees fan and tolerating the Mets, I am disgusted with Major League Baseball. The players union, and their leader, Tony Clark, have sacrificed the needs of many for the highest-paid few. It’s sad that many players will make millions of dollars less to play in a year of world disaster. Clark and the agents want to satisfy the stars.

No baseball means no work for everyone, from security guards, grounds crews, trainers, locker room attendants, and the media, up the line to the players. Bring in the minor-leaguers who got zapped, too. I will root for the Yankees even if the team has no stars. It’s time for baseball, not time to sacrifice fans.

David Mirsky,

Plainview

Cuomo is right on police measures

It’s not often that I agree with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, but on his call for statewide measures to ban police chokeholds and to eliminate the secrecy protected by section 50-a of the state Civil Rights Law, I applaud him [“Cuomo calls for bans on police chokeholds,” News, June 7].

The decades-old law, which keeps officers’ disciplinary records from public view, only perpetuates the perception that officers have something to hide. Furthermore, properly trained officers should have no need for the barbaric use of inhumane chokeholds, such as that used against Eric Garner, causing his death. Honorable police officers should want to support such measures as the first step in helping dismantle an unfair and biased system and establish much needed trust within the communities they serve. Cuomo is right to demand accountability and transparency from our police. The public, whose tax dollars support them, should demand it, too.

Kathryn Abbatiello,

West Islip

Our libraries are vital, need to reopen

I appeal to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and our local officials to put our libraries on a fast track to reopen [“LI set for Phase 2 launch,” News, June 10].

Libraries are a linchpin of our communities, and communities’ strong support of library taxes to ensure their existence attests to the vital role they have in our society. The reopening of business activities, shopping malls, barber shops and hair salons, outdoor dining — all of these steps are important, even as COVID-19 remains a threat to us all. Our local libraries, with proper precautions, should also reopen.

Jerome Marullo,

Massapequa