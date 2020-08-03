Exception made for players' quarantines

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Is Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo really offering Major League Baseball teams the opportunity to play in New York stadiums? This would require many people coming in and out from all over the country. Yet if my wife and I decide to visit another state and relax on a beach and social distance as we do here in New York, we have to quarantine for 14 days? Anyone besides me see hypocrisy here?

Kevin Harrington,

Medford

So Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order decreed returning New Yorkers must self-quarantine for 14 days or face a $2,000 fine [“Cuomo orders contact info upon entry to state,” News, July 14]. Yet our leader traveled to a state, Georgia, that he deemed unsafe, yet he didn’t self-quarantine. Why not?

Tom Spiker,

Levittown

Social distancing should apply to all

I found the editorial “Crowded bars face crackdown,” regarding a recent charity concert in Water Mill, as well as other bars flouting pandemic-related executive orders on social distancing, hypocritical [July 29]. The editorial said, “The state is investigating how this mess was allowed to happen . . . That’s good. No one is above the law or pandemic-related executive orders.” That should be true unless, apparently, you are a protester, rioter or looter. Then the pandemic-related executive orders don’t apply.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nick Alfano,

Farmingville

It’s a different breed of motherhood

I keep reading, with amusement, about the Wall of Mothers, protecting their “little rioters”. I assume the moms also drive the little darlings (young adults) to the scene, provide lunch, and wait to drive them home.

If my family, friends or I had demonstrated any of the Portland behavior, even for an hour, in our younger days, we would have needed a Wall of Police to protect us from our moms.

John Fallon,

Kings Park