Home heating oil price has not dropped

I wonder how many other residents who have received an oil delivery have called their provider and asked why the price has not fallen commensurate to the price of oil per barrel.

When this happened in the past, I was told it’s because Brent Crude, a major trading classification, is the benchmark for home heating oil. When I pointed out that market price has fallen by more than half recently, I was told the average price statewide is $3.40 per gallon. The last time I purchased gasoline it was $2 a gallon.

I know each is a different process, but heating oil is less refined than gasoline. However, Brent Crude is usually more expensive, but that’s not the case now. Why is the delivery price still so high? Petro’s answer was insufficient to say the least, and misleading at best.

John Mlinarich,

Ronkonkoma

A barking Fido should be kept inside

People, it is spring and the weather is getting nice and warm and getting a good night’s sleep is important. With that in mind, I hope and pray for all the dog lovers in Nassau County: Please do not let your dog out early in the morning just to bark.

I live in an area with a lot of dog owners, and some let their dogs out early in the morning and let them bark and bark with no respect for their neighbors. I own a bulldog, let him out in the morning, and watch and wait for him to finish his business, then let him back in. He only will bark if he wants to come in. Otherwise, you would not know he’s outside. He never barks at anything. Lucky me.

To avoid creating awkward situations, if your dog is barking for no good reason, please bring it in. Even during the daytime, please do not leave him outside constantly barking. This show no respect for your neighbors.

Let everyone enjoy the peace and quiet of an early morning outside with a cup of coffee and newspaper.

Edward Tardibuono,

Levittown

It’s time to slow down, and drive safely

Just because there is less traffic these days doesn’t mean drivers can increase their speeds to 80 mph on our parkways and the Long Island Expressway. Be safe out there. The last place I or anyone else wants to end up in now is a hospital emergency room. Some of us still must commute to and from work. Slow down!

Donna Skura,

Kings Park